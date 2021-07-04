Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Orders Closure Of Border With Ukraine | 🌎 LatestLY

Minsk, July 4: Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ordered the entire closure of the rustic’s 1,084-km border with Ukraine, claiming that guns have been being smuggled from Kiev to Minsk.

“I’m astounded by means of the volume of guns being smuggled from Ukraine to Belarus,” Xinhua information company quoted Lukashenko as announcing at a rite marking the rustic’s 30 years of independence following the cave in of the Soviet Union. US Proposes to Ban Air Go back and forth Between US and Belarus After Journalist’s Detention

“This is the reason I’ve suggested the border guard to totally shut the border with Ukraine,” he stated, including that handiest civilians will be capable to input Belarus.

“We will be able to no longer take the entire others as prisoners,” he stated.

With out offering proof, Lukashenko claimed that his safety services and products had exposed a foreign-backed terrorist sleeper cells plotting to oust him from energy, the BBC reported.

“They have got crossed the road. We can not forgive them.”

The President additionally alleged the guns have been being shipped to terrorist cells funded by means of Germany, Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine and the USA.

Belarus stocks a border with Ukraine within the south.

It borders Poland and Lithuania within the west, Latvia within the north, and Russia within the east.

