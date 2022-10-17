Belarus will receive almost 9,000 Russian soldiers to deploy a joint group on the border with Ukraine

The Belarusian Alexander Lukashenko is one of the main allies of Vladimir Putin in the framework of the invasion of Ukraine (REUTERS / Sputnik / Kremlin / Mikhail Metzel)

The Belarusian Defense Ministry reported this Sunday that awaits the arrival of about 9,000 Russian military that will make up the joint military group of the State Union of Russia and Belarus in the face of increased tensions with Ukraine.

“The total number (of Russian soldiers) will be just under 9,000,” the head of the military entity’s International Military Cooperation department wrote on his Twitter account, Valeri Revenko.

The Defense representative recalled that the day before “the first trains with Russian soldiers that make up the Belarusian Russian group began to arrive.” “The site will take several days,” he added.

This same Sunday, the press service of the Ministry of Defense announced the arrival of the first Russian planes that will join the group.

“The air component of the regional grouping of forces, from Russia, began to arrive in the Republic of Belarus”the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Telegram.

Formerly the deputy commander of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus, Viktor Tumarindicated that the decision to activate the joint Russian-Belarusian grouping sought to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian border, and stressed that it was an “exclusively defensive” project.

Thousands of Russian soldiers began to arrive in Belarus to join a joint group against Ukraine (REUTERS / Vitaly Nevar)

“We emphasize once again that the task of the Regional Grouping of Forces is purely defensive. And that all the activities carried out so far sought to provide a sufficient response to the actions near our borders,” said the Belarusian Defense Minister, Viktor Khreninquoted in a statement released last week.

In the past week Alexander Lukashenko announced to have agreed the creation of said group with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin. “In view of the worsening of the situation on the western borders of the State Union, we agreed to deploy a regional (military) group” of both countries, said the Belarusian dictator.

Lukashenko warned kyiv against an eventual Ukrainian attack on Belarus, saying the response will be forceful. “Let the president of Ukraine and other insane people know that the Crimean bridge will seem like a little gift to them if they stain just an inch of our territory with their dirty hands,” the president said in a meeting with the military dedicated to security issues, quoted by the Belarusian agency Belta.

Lukashenko denounced that in Ukraine “not only are they discussing, but also planning attacks against the territory of Belarus.”

Next, the Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenbergcalled on Minsk to stop supporting Russia’s “special military operation”.

Ukraine accuses Belarus of complicity in the current Russian military campaign by ceding its territory to the invading Army to launch attacks in the neighboring country. the ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia on Tuesday of wanting to “drag Belarus into the war” and demanded before the G7 an international observation mission on the border between his country and his neighbor to the north.

(With information from EFE)

