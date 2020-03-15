Belgravia preview: ‘Just as gripping and scandalous as Downton Abbey’

Secrets and techniques, intercourse, class warfare and corsets – Julian Fellowes’ new interval drama Belgravia has all the trimmings of his different ITV collection about British excessive society, Downton Abbey. Extra importantly, nonetheless, it’s simply as compelling to observe as Downton’s early seasons, with scandals as gripping as Girl Mary’s lethal tryst with Mr Pamuk.

Each reveals discover the lavish world of the higher courses, and the challenges that face the aristocracy’s previous guard – within the case of Belgravia, that problem comes from the nouveau riche and the likes of James Trenchard (Philip Glenister), who has made his fortune from the Napoleonic Wars and has been catapulted into essentially the most unique drawing rooms of the land. He’s now working with the famed architects the Cubitt brothers, who’ve constructed London’s creamy-white playground for the wealthy, Belgravia.

Like Downton, Belgravia is technically set in a person’s world – which makes it all of the extra fascinating that Fellowes has put feminine characters on the coronary heart of his present, particularly James’ spouse Anne Trenchard (Tamsin Greig) and Girl Brockenhurst (Harriet Walker). “I used to be actually excited to research a world which the viewers are invited to inhabit by means of the type of aorta of a girl… you go in by means of the story of this lady [Anne Trenchard],” Greig instructed RadioTimes.com.

The 2 girls are very completely different – Anne is a discreet and well-bred daughter of a schoolmaster, whereas Girl Brockenhurst is all hauteur and entitlement (a youthful, earlier iteration of Maggie Smith’s Violet Crawley, maybe). However they’re linked by an occasion that came about 26 years in the past, when the Trenchards and their grownup daughter Sophia (Emily Reid) miraculously acquired invites to the Duchess of Richmond’s ball in Brussels on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo. It’s right here previously that we first meet the Trenchards, alongside Girl Brockenhurst’s charming son Lord Bellasis (Jeremy Neumark Jones), whose flirtation with Sophia is a supply of consternation for Anne. In contrast to her husband, she is set that society gained’t have trigger to snicker at her household.

Flash ahead over twenty years, and the Trenchards are nonetheless haunted by the battle and its aftermath, regardless of the various comforts that James’ rise in station has afforded them. They’ve a big home, servants, an grownup son, Oliver (Richard Goulding) – life is sweet, regardless of the existence of their unbearable daughter-in-law, Susan (Alice Eve).

However when Anne is invited to afternoon tea (at the moment a model new invention, and not a social staple) and meets Girl Brockenhurst, recollections of Brussels return to her and she is tempted to unearth an previous secret that will simply jeopardise her household’s happiness endlessly.

The six-part collection Belgravia will start on Sunday 15th March 2020 at 9pm on ITV, and will air weekly.