Belgravia: Will there be a second sequence?

**Warning: spoilers forward for Belgravia sequence one**

ITV interval drama Belgravia stored viewers guessing proper till the top about whether or not or not Charles Pope (Jack Bardoe) was illegitimate or not – and whether or not he’d ever be allowed to marry Girl Maria Gray (Ella Purnell).

Whereas all was properly that ended properly, there had been a couple of unfastened ends left following the sequence one finale, which begs the query: will there be a second sequence of Belgravia? Learn on for all the things we find out about Belgravia sequence two.

Will there be a second sequence of Belgravia?

Belgravia creator Julian Fellowes has already stated he’d be open to penning a follow-up to his new ITV drama if there’s sufficient curiosity – regardless of concerning it as a “accomplished story” for now…

Requested on the press premiere of the sequence about whether or not he may write a sequence two, Fellowes stated: “For me, that is a accomplished story, though each time I say this to any of the actors, they disagree with me violently, so I’m unsure we all know the definitive reply to that, actually. We’ll must see. If anybody desires anymore…”

Collection star Philip Glenister (James Trenchard) added: “I do [want a second series], we movie in Twickenham simply not far away from the place I reside, [it’s] good!”

What occurred on the finish of Belgravia?

**Warning: spoilers forward for Belgravia episode six**

The surprising (or maybe not so surprising) revelation on the finish of episode 5 was that Charles Pope was not solely the grandson of the Trenchards and the Earl and Girl of Brockenhurst – as John Bellasis found, he was their authentic grandson. Sophia Trenchard and Lord Bellasis’ marriage ceremony in Brussels had been legitimate in spite of everything – making their son Charles the rightful inheritor to the Brockenhurst property.

That meant that the scheming John Bellasis was not inheritor to his uncle’s fortune – however in episode six he hatched a doubtlessly murderous plan to right that, together with the witless Oliver Trenchard, who had been insulted and bemused by his father’s seemingly inexplicable friendship with Charles (not realizing that the younger man was, in reality, his personal nephew).

Nonetheless, in a disaster of conscience Oliver revealed the plan to his father, James Trenchard, within the nick of time. Though Oliver momentarily contemplating letting each his father and nephew drown, to be able to safe his personal fortune, in the long run he saved them from drowning – though John Bellasis managed to make his escape.

In the meantime Susan Trenchard, Oliver’s spouse and pregnant by John Bellasis, had had her fanciful hopes of marrying John dashed – however managed to reconcile with Oliver (albeit on shaky phrases).

Lastly the reality got here out: legal professionals confirmed that Charles was the rightful inheritor to the Brockenhurst property. Nonetheless, he was nonetheless decided to proceed together with his enterprise plans and journey to India. Within the remaining scenes he and Girl Maria Gray married, his grandmothers trying on proudly.

A cheerful ending for Charles and Maria – however there’s actually scope for a second sequence, with each John Bellasis and Susan’s fates remaining considerably unsure.

You may atone for Belgravia sequence one on ITV Hub right here. In search of one thing new to observe? Try what else is on with our TV Information.