Belgravia’s Alice Eve: ‘Julian Fellowes is a feminist – but he’s never said it out loud’

Belgravia star Alice Eve has described the present’s creator (and the person behind Downton Abbey) Julian Fellowes as “undoubtedly a feminist” – even when he reportedly received’t admit to being one.

The Star Trek Into Darkness actress (who performs Susan Trenchard within the sequence) made the feedback in the course of the press premiere of the upcoming ITV interval drama, primarily based on Fellowes’ ebook of the identical title, and which is set in London society in the course of the 19th century – a time when the nouveau riche had been on the rise.

Requested whether or not she believed that Fellowes was adept at writing feminine characters, she responded: “I feel he’s a feminist, but he’s never said it out loud. I feel… he undoubtedly is a feminist and I feel, as girl you learn scenes typically and also you assume, ‘oh properly, you wouldn’t actually say that’, or, ‘no one loves their husband that a lot’ or you realize, there’s at all times one thing that might be performed out in a different way.

“But with Julian, each scene, you assume, ‘proper, that’s completely proper’, he covers all of the corners, all the emotions, all of the potentials, and in order that was – I used to be simply thrilled to be requested [to be in the show].”

Eve’s co-star Tamsin Greig additionally praised how the present views the 19th century from a feminine perspective. “I used to be actually excited to analyze a world which the viewers are invited to inhabit by the type of aorta of a girl… you go in by the story of this girl [Greig’s character, Anne Trenchard],” she said.

The six-part sequence is tailored by Fellowes and can start on Sunday 15th March 2020 at 9pm on ITV, airing weekly.