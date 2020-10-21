Belibas gets pictures of women with this software, the High Court told the Modi government – do something fast or else …

Software for transforming transforming photos into fake nudes: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday asked the central government what it might do on the recent reports of a ‘bot’ (a type of software) allegedly using women’s artificial intelligence (AI) to turn pictures of women into nude pictures . A bench of Chief Justice Justice Dipankar Dutt and Justice GS Kulkarni told Additional Advocate General (ASG) Anil Singh in a newspaper on Wednesday, citing a news related to this type of AI bot, that it received information from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Do.

In fact, a report has appeared in the famous American newspaper New York Times, in which it has been said that with the help of software, photos of more than one lakh women have been nude. It also includes minor girls under 18 years of age.

The court was hearing several public interest petitions filed regarding media reports regarding the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The court was hearing the ASG’s arguments on whether there should be any legal provision for regulation of content to be shown by electronic media. The ASG said that the central government wants the press to be self-regulating.

ASG Singh said that if any media company violates any guidelines, then the central government can take action. After hearing this, the court referred to the above news related to AI bot in the newspaper.

The bench said, “You can ask the ministry about what the print media has published … We want you to detect malfeasance in this news. Please get information from the ministry. “

The ASG told the court that they had read the news and talked to the authorities concerned and “action can be taken under the Information Technology Act.” Singh said that there are such provisions in the Information Technology Act under which action can be taken on the issue of AI bot. After this, the bench said, “The matter is very serious and you (the ministry) have to take steps.” The ASG assured the bench that the ministry would take steps on the subject.

