BELIFT States Fan Etiquette Rules For ENHYPEN After Airport Incident

On September 26, BELIFT LAB launched an announcement about fan etiquette after an incident with ENHYPEN on the airport.

Earlier that day, the members of the upcoming boy group ENHYPEN arrived at Gimpo Airport in Seoul upon their return from a piece occasion on Jeju Island. On the airport, the members have been swarmed by a crowd of followers taking pictures and trying to get shut, blocking the members’ actions.

Within the fan etiquette pointers posted on Weverse, BELIFT said that followers have been prohibited from visiting non-public places, stalking the artists, promoting or shopping for the artists’ private info, taking pictures or movies with out permission, interfering with artists’ schedules, and assuming false identities to keep away from bans or authorized motion.

Particular examples of prohibited conduct contains visiting work places that haven’t been made public; visiting non-public areas like the corporate workplace, follow studio, and the artists’ dorms; buying private info, together with flight info; stalking the artists and their members of the family; recording the artists within the aforementioned non-public areas; refusing to adjust to directions from company employees; blocking the artists from partaking in work or coming into their automobiles; and following them in automobiles.

ENHYPEN is an upcoming boy group shaped by the Mnet competitors present “I-LAND.” It will likely be produced by BELIF+, a three way partnership between CJ ENM and Large Hit Leisure.

