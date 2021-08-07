Bell Backside is an upcoming Indian Hindi Language Undercover agent mystery Film directed by means of Ranjit M Tewari.
The Film is written by means of Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, with manufacturing by means of Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nikkhil Advani beneath their respective banners Pooja Leisure and Emmay Leisure.
It stars Akshay Kumar because the Lead Actor, with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in different outstanding roles.
Tale
Bell Backside is encouraged from actual lifestyles hijacking occasions in India by means of Khalistani separatists throughout the Nineteen Eighties.
Bell Backside Film Forged
- Akshay Kumar as agent BellBottom
- Vaani Kapoor
- Huma Qureshi
- Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi
- Denzil Smith
- Aniruddh Dave
- Adil Hussain
- Thalaivasal Vijay
Reliable Trailer
Watch Now
Release date
19 August 2021 in 3-d