Bell Backside 2021 Film Forged Team, Wiki, Actors, Roles, Tale, On-line

Bell Backside is an upcoming Indian Hindi Language Undercover agent mystery Film directed by means of Ranjit M Tewari.

The Film is written by means of Aseem Arrora and Parveez Sheikh, with manufacturing by means of Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Nikkhil Advani beneath their respective banners Pooja Leisure and Emmay Leisure.

It stars Akshay Kumar because the Lead Actor, with Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in different outstanding roles.

Cartel Internet Sequence

Tale

Bell Backside is encouraged from actual lifestyles hijacking occasions in India by means of Khalistani separatists throughout the Nineteen Eighties.

Bell Backside Film Forged

Akshay Kumar as agent BellBottom

Vaani Kapoor

Huma Qureshi

Lara Dutta as Indira Gandhi

Denzil Smith

Aniruddh Dave

Adil Hussain

Thalaivasal Vijay

Reliable Trailer

Watch Now

Release date

19 August 2021 in 3-d