Bell Backside Hindi Film (2021) | three-D | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unencumber Date

Bell Backside is a roller-coaster secret agent journey drama starring Akshay Kumar within the lead function. Impressed from true occasions, the film with 80’s drop used to be directed via Ranjit M Tewari and produced via Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. The movie is about for a grand unencumber on nineteenth August 2021 handiest in theatres.
Bell Backside may be liberating in three-D.
The primary glance poster of the movie that includes Akshay dressed in a espresso brown go well with with darkish sun shades and a large moustache, all of the elements which make for a artful secret agent.
Struggle actress Vaani Kapoor performs as the feminine lead on this espionage mystery.
|Director
|Ranjit M Tewari
|Manufacturer
|Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani
|Screenplay
|Ranjit Tewari
|Style
|Undercover agent Mystery Drama
|Tale
|Aseem Arora & Pervez Shaikhand
|Starring
|Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor
|Track
|Tanishk Bagchi
|Cinematographer
|Rajeev Ravi
|Editor
|Chandan Arora
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Pooja Leisure
|Unencumber date
|August 19 2021
|Language
|Hindi
Bell Backside Film Forged
The forged main points of Bell Backside movie is given beneath,
- Akshay Kumar
- Vaani Kapoor
- Huma Qureshi
- Lara Dutta Bhupathi
- Denzil Smith
- Aniruddh Dave
- Kavi Raz
- Amit Kumar Vashisth
- Diljohn Singh
- Neelam Bakshi
- Tiwari Yadeep
- Bhavini Sheth
- Moumita Moitra
Bell Backside Film Teaser & Trailer
Watch the authentic teaser of Bell Backside Hindi film that includes Akshay Kumar,
Bell Backside Hindi Film Songs
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Backside songs might be up to date quickly.
Bell Backside Film Poster
The primary glance poster used to be launched on November 11, 2019.
