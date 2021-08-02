Bell Backside Hindi Film (2021) | three-D | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date | NewZNew

Bell Backside Hindi Film (2021) | three-D | Forged | Trailer | Songs | Unlock Date: Bell Backside is a roller-coaster secret agent experience drama starring Akshay Kumar within the lead position.
Impressed from true occasions, the film with 80’s drop used to be directed by way of Ranjit M Tewari and produced by way of Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. The movie is ready for a grand unencumber on nineteenth August 2021 handiest in theatres.
Bell Backside may be freeing in three-D.
The primary glance poster of the movie that includes Akshay dressed in a espresso brown go well with with darkish sun shades and a large moustache, the entire components which make for a clever secret agent.
Battle actress Vaani Kapoor performs as the feminine lead on this espionage mystery.
|Director
|Ranjit M Tewari
|Manufacturer
|Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani
|Screenplay
|Ranjit Tewari
|Style
|Undercover agent Mystery Drama
|Tale
|Aseem Arora & Pervez Shaikhand
|Starring
|Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor
|Track
|Tanishk Bagchi
|Cinematographer
|Rajeev Ravi
|Editor
|Chandan Arora
|Manufacturing Corporate
|Pooja Leisure
|Unlock date
|August 19 2021
|Language
|Hindi
Bell Backside Film Forged
The forged main points of Bell Backside movie is given under,
- Akshay Kumar
- Vaani Kapoor
- Huma Qureshi
- Lara Dutta Bhupathi
- Denzil Smith
- Aniruddh Dave
- Kavi Raz
- Amit Kumar Vashisth
- Diljohn Singh
- Neelam Bakshi
- Tiwari Yadeep
- Bhavini Sheth
- Moumita Moitra
Bell Backside Film Teaser & Trailer
Watch the legitimate teaser of Bell Backside Hindi film that includes Akshay Kumar,
Bell Backside Hindi Film Songs
Akshay Kumar’s Bell Backside songs can be up to date quickly.
Bell Backside Film Poster
The primary glance poster used to be launched on November 11, 2019.