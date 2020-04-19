Bella Hadid, other models endured sexual harassment by Victoria’s Secret executives, report says

A damning report by The New York Occasions particulars accusations of “misogyny, bullying and harassment” throughout the tradition of lingerie firm and style present juggernaut Victoria’s Secret.

A number of accusations of inappropriate conduct towards models, together with supermodel Bella Hadid, have been made in opposition to Ed Razek, who not too long ago stepped down as president and chief advertising officer of Victoria’s Secret dad or mum firm L Manufacturers. The allegations embody bullying, lewd feedback and sexual harassment.

Leslie Wexner, founder and chief govt of L Manufacturers, was alerted to Razek’s habits, the report says. However some ladies who got here ahead misplaced their Victoria’s Secret modeling jobs in consequence.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for L Manufacturers for remark.

The report comes amid turmoil for the model: The annual Victoria’s Secret Trend Present was canceled in November after the corporate introduced in Might it was going to “re-think” the present.

In an announcement despatched to the associates on the time and obtained by USA TODAY, Wexner stated the present could be entering into a distinct route.

“Trend is a enterprise of change. We should evolve and alter to develop. With that in thoughts, we have now determined to re-think the standard Victoria’s Secret Trend Present,” the assertion learn. “Going ahead we don’t consider community tv is the best match.”

The present lately had been buffeted by dangerous publicity, dangerous critiques and dangerous numbers. The 2018 present’s viewers of three.27 million viewers was the smallest because it turned a vacation season TV occasion in 2001, with Nielsen saying the present has misplaced greater than half its tv viewers in two years.

The Occasions report additionally contains accusations that Razek made inappropriate feedback to supermodel Bella Hadid at a 2018 style present becoming. Citing three individuals current and a fourth who was later advised about it, the report stated Razek sat on a sofa, watching whereas Hadid was being fitted for underwear to ensure the look could be acceptable for tv.

“Neglect the panties,” he stated, in keeping with the report. He additionally made a lewd remark about Hadid having “good” breasts. USA TODAY has reached out to Hadid’s consultant for remark.

Three individuals additionally advised The Occasions that Razek touched one other mannequin’s crotch by her underwear on the identical becoming.

In November, Hadid opened up about missing confidence whereas modeling lingerie for Victoria’s Secret, a relationship that dissolved after she joined Rihannah’s Savage X Fenty lingerie model.

“Rihanna’s wonderful. For me, that was the primary time on a runway that I felt actually attractive,” Hadid stated. “Once I first did Fenty, I used to be doing other lingerie reveals and I by no means felt highly effective on a runway, like, in underwear.”

The youthful sister of supermodel sister Gigi Hadid modeled in Victoria Secret’s style present 3 times, most not too long ago in November 2018, the place she donned a number of appears.

The distinction? “With Rihanna’s present, she was like, ‘Stroll no matter approach you need to stroll,’ ” Hadid stated.

