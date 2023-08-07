Bella Hadid Says That After 15 Years Of Hidden Pain, She Is Finally Healthy:

The 26-year-old model shared an update on her health on Sunday, saying that she is “finally healthy” after more than a decade of serious health problems, involving “100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, treatment, as well as almost 15 years of invisible suffering.”

“The little me who suffered would have been so proud of the adult me for refusing to give away myself,” Hadid wrote in an Instagram post.

She also said that she is thankful for her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who received a diagnosis alongside Lyme disease within 2012, in addition to the youngest Hadid brother, Anwar.

She wrote in the text, “Thankful to my mommy for keeping all of my medical information and for being there for me, never leaving my side, protecting, supporting, as well as most of all, believing me via all of this.”

She showed pictures of herself getting drips and shots, lying within hospital beds while staff gave her medicine, and showing papers from her health record.

Living in such a state, which gets worse with time and work, while having to make me, my family, as well as the people who help me proud has hurt me in ways I can’t really explain.

“To be that miserable and sick when I had so many blessings, opportunities, and people who loved me was probably the most confusing thing in the world,” she said.

She told her fans that she was fine and that they didn’t need to worry. She also said that even though she had problems, she “wouldn’t modify anything for the world.”

“If I had to go via all of this all over again to get to where I am right now, with everyone fully healthy, I would attempt it all over again. It made me the person I am now,” Hadid said.

This year, Time magazine named her one of the 100 most important people in the world. She told friends who were also having a hard time that “things would get better.”

“Take a step back, stay strong, believe in your path, and walk your truth,” she wrote. “The clouds are going to become clear.” “I have so much gratitude and perspective on life.

These 100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, treatment, as well as nearly fifteen years of invisible suffering were all worth it if, God willing, I can spend the rest of my life spreading love from a full cup and being myself for the first time ever.”

“I tried to choose the most positive pictures I found because, as painful to be this experience was, it turned out to be the most beneficial experience of my entire existence, giving me new friends, new ideas, and a new brain,” she penned.

Bella went on, “Thank you to the amazing companies I work for, my fans, as well as the people who kept checking in. Jill and Joseph, who work for me and keep me safe. I love and value you more than words can say.”

Hadid also thanks all of the companies and brands she has worked alongside, her managers for “protecting” her, as well as her medical team, telling them, “I love you SO much!!!” She told her fans, “I’ll be back when I’m ready.” She also said, “I miss all of you so much.” I really love you all.”

Lyme disease was a bacterial illness that may be spread to people by bugs that are affected. It is usually identified based on symptoms, such as fever, headache, tiredness, or a rash on the skin, or through lab tests.