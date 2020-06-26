Bella Thorne Answers A Big Question About The Masked Singer’s Clue Videos

Am I actually the primary person who’s gonna break this, and provides away this secret? … No, we don’t movie the clue packages. … I feel with all people’s schedules, that’s why they will’t do the packages with all people. As a result of all people’s schedules are already restricted, and also you’re working in a sure period of time body. In fact, they wish to hold increasing their viewers, so far as friends that compete. And it might be tougher to increase your viewers, you’d get a lot fewer folks, if you happen to had so as to add that to the times of filming. It’s already so much, you’re studying three songs, and also you’re dancing to a few songs … particularly for those who haven’t carried out it earlier than, and that is a number of their viewers for competing. I feel it might be, truthfully, too tough, actually, to movie the clue packages with folks. It might be too time consuming out of those folks’s schedules, it would be too tough. I really feel like I couldn’t have carried out it if we had so as to add these onto filming days, as a result of it’s so much.