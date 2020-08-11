Belle gets Jamie jailed for Moira hit and run in Emmerdale betrayal?

Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) is in an excellent greater pickle after confessing to ex-lover Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) he was accountable for the hit and run that nearly killed Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) in Emmerdale. Now each his spouse and mistress know the reality, how lengthy till the deceitful vet finally ends up behind bars? Or may the explosive plot additional gasoline the hearth of the Tate and Dingle feud?

Belle and Jamie had been all set to skip off into the sundown hand in hand, as Mr Tate ready to inform partner Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) it was throughout and he selected his bit on the aspect over her.

Destiny intervened and en path to ending his marriage Jamie mowed down Moira on a darkish nation highway, and fled the scene in a panic. Telling Andrea what he’d accomplished, Jamie was persuaded by his calculating different half to maintain quiet and the Tates had been locked in a poisonous secret collectively.

Andrea used the state of affairs to her benefit, blackmailing her husband to dump Belle and keep together with her, or else she’d inform the police he triggered the almost-fatal accident for the feisty farmer.

Heartbroken Belle has been none the wiser why the person of her desires instantly known as off their romance and began taking part in comfortable households, in public no less than, with Andrea once more.

In Monday 10th August’s episode, damaged and boozed-up Jamie lastly admits to Belle the entire sorry story – he ran over Moira and Andrea’s pressured him to remain in alternate for her silence.

There’s not a lot sympathy from a shocked Belle, who instantly threatens to buy him to the police herself. To her puzzlement, guilt-ridden Jamie virtually begs her to do it as he believes he deserves to be punished for his crime and he can’t take one other second of all of the lies.

Followers must wait and see what Belle does subsequent – now she is aware of Jamie truly nonetheless loves her and solely ended it due to Andrea’s sick scheme, but when she does blab in regards to the incident then any hope of a future is out the window as he’s certain to face severe, authorized penalties which will contain a jail sentence.

On the flipside, colluding with Jamie to hide the reality is a large betrayal of the Dingle household code – Moira is her auntie by marriage, by means of her uncle Cain Dingle, who has vowed revenge on the wreckless driver who triggered the carnage.

Later in the week, Lydia Dingle suspects younger Belle is hiding one thing and may very well be carrying on with married Jamie as soon as once more.

Belle faces a troublesome resolution as as to whether to guard Jamie or get justice for Moira. What about unpredictable Andrea, who’s channelling her internal mother-in-law Kim Tate’s scheming streak with every plot twist? If she gets wind Belle is in the know, would possibly she discover a solution to silence her love rival and sink her claws deeper into her risky husband?

Or may Belle and Andrea each get impatient with Jamie’s self-pitying and group as much as get him banged up? The storyline is ready to crank up a gear in the approaching weeks, but it surely all hinges on how Belle performs her hand…

