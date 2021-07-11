Bellina Biography/Wiki, Age, Peak, Profession, Pictures & Extra

Bellina She is a Hungarian Actress and Model, she used to be born on 14 November 1987 in Hungary. Bellina is particularly known for showing in Motion pictures and Internet Scenes and proper this second we Bellina’s Biography I’ll learn about in regards to the actress’s Early Lifestyles, Career, Personal Lifestyles, and so forth.

Who’s Bellina? Early Lifestyles & Career

Hungarian-born Bellina died in 2009 at the age of 22 AV Business He started his occupation inside the film studio ‘R. Performed with Kings’. After this, she moreover worked with other film studios as an actress and those film studios basically include Bluebird Motion pictures, Brotherly love Motion pictures, and Air of mystery Production.

Rather than film studios, Bellina has moreover performed in motion pictures with a lot of well known actresses of the recreational industry, and in those actresses Cathy Heaven And Liz Honey basically involved.

Bellina Biography/Wiki

Profile
Name Bellina
Profession Actress & Model
Nationality Hungarian
Ethnicity/Descent Euro
Years Lively 2009 – 2013
Web Price (approx.) $200K USD

Debut & Awards
Debut In 2009 – As an Actress
Awards None

Personal Lifestyles
Nick Name / Level Name Bellina A
Born (Date of Get started) 14 November 1987
Age (as 2021) 34 Years Earlier
Birthplace Hungary
Gender Female
Zodiac Sign Scorpio
Homeland Hungary
Leisure pursuits/Conduct/Interests Traveling, Purchasing, Selfie Lover, Dog Lover, Internet Surfing
Favorite Garments Producers Calvin Klein, LOUIS VUITTON, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi Strauss & Co.
Favorite Gadgets Smartphone, DSLR Virtual digicam, Just right Watch, DJI Mavic Drone
Foods Habits Non-Vegetarian
college Now not Identified
Faculty Now not Identified
Education Qualification / Degree Now not Identified

Family, Dating, Boyfriend, and Affairs
Mother Now not Identified
Father Now not Identified
Sister/Brother Now not Identified
Marital Status Unmarried
Affair/Boyfriend Now not Identified
Husband/Spouse Now not Identified
Daughter/Son/Children Now not Identified
Family members Now not Identified
Buddies Now not Identified

Body Measurements & Physically Appearances
Best 163 cm
1.63 m
5 toes 4 in
Weight 51 KG
112 lbs (pounds)
Eye Color Brown
Hair Color Brown
Decide Dimension 36B-24-34
Robe Dimension 38 (EU)
Shoe (Feet) Dimension 9
Tattoos None
Unique Choices Engaging Decide & Self assurance

Social Media
Instagram Now not Identified
Facebook Now not Identified
Twitter Now not Identified
YouTube Now not Identified
Gmail ID / Electronic mail ID Now not Identified

