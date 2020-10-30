Below Deck season 8 | How to watch in the UK, plot, cast

(*8*)Mud off your sailor outfits and dock your anchors – Below Deck is again for its eight sequence of nautical drama, with Captain Lee returning to navigate the uneven waters of the Caribbean.

(*8*)Following the hard-working crew on a super-yacht throughout constitution season, actuality sequence Below Deck offers viewers an perception into the lives of the boat’s extremely wealthy visitors and the drama that happens behind-the-scenes.

(*8*)With a primarily new crew of bosuns, cooks and stewardesses – and a former cast member returning – season eight is about to be an entertaining watch, so if you happen to’re on the lookout for a distraction on the US Election night time, right here’s how to watch Below Deck season eight.

When is Below Deck season 8 on hayu?

(*8*)Below Deck is setting sail for its eighth season on Tuesday third November on Bravo in the US, with UK followers in a position to watch the new episodes on the similar day with hayu.

How do I watch Below Deck?

(*8*)You’ll find a way to watch Below Deck season eight on hayu, which is a subscription-based video streaming service devoted to actuality and true crime TV.

(*8*)You’ll be able to join a free trial of hayu, after which you pay £4.99 a month for a subscription.

(*8*)Alternatively, you should purchase a hayu subscription by Amazon for £3.99 a month. Amazon additionally affords viewers a 30-day free trial – you possibly can join right here.

Below Deck season 8 cast

(*8*)Captain Lee Rosbach is again for his eighth sequence with a primarily new cast, though bosun Eddie Lucas, who appeared on the present’s first three sequence, is returning.

(*8*)Surprisingly, the present’s long-time Head Stewardess Kate Chastain gained’t characteristic in the upcoming sequence, after quitting at the finish of season seven. Kate was Captain Lee’s Chief Stew from season two till the final sequence, and has since turn out to be the host of Bravo’s Chat Room.

(*8*)She’ll get replaced by Australian Francesca Rubi, who’s seen in the first-look trailer telling stewardess Elizabeth Frankini, “I’m your boss, I can your superior, it’s actually p****d me off,” so we are able to positively count on some drama to go down throughout this constitution season.

(*8*)Becoming a member of them might be chef Rachel Hargrove, stewardess Isabelle ‘Izzy’ Wouters and deckhands James Hough and Shane Coopersmith.

What’s going to occur in Below Deck season 8?

(*8*)In Below Deck’s eighth sequence, we’ll be boarding the super-yacht My Seanna as soon as once more, with Captain Lee taking varied constitution visitors round the Caribbean.

(*8*)“We’ve obtained new crew, new chef, new chief stew, new all the things,” Lee says in a testimonial as we’re proven footage of the new cast members getting used to the boat.

(*8*)We are able to additionally count on to see one other sequence of outrageously rich constitution visitors, a few of whom we’re proven skinny-dipping in an onboard sizzling tub earlier than consuming sushi off of a unadorned particular person in the trailer, whereas the trailer teases potential romances between a few of the crew members.

(*8*)Below Deck arrives on hayu on Tuesday third November. To seek out out what else is on in the meantime, try our TV Information.