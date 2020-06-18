Below Deck’s Peter Hunziker Fired by Bravo Over Racist Instagram Post – Variety

Peter Hunziker, a deckhand on the present season of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” has been fired by Bravo and 51 Minds, the corporate that produces the present, due to a racist and misogynistic submit on his Instagram account.

Bravo’s Instagram posted the information of the firing: “Peter Hunziker of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ has been terminated for his racist submit. Bravo and 51 Minds are modifying the present to reduce his look on subsequent episodes.”

Hunziker had posted a meme that confirmed a unadorned Black girl in chains. A supply near Bravo informed Variety that the community realized of the submit on Friday, and fired Hunziker instantly.

Hunziker’s firing came about every week after Bravo let go 4 “Vanderpump Guidelines” forged members, together with unique stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, due to racist actions.

On this season of “Below Deck Mediterranean,” which premiered on June 1, Hunziker — self-nicknamed “Social gathering Pete” — has already been accused of sexism. He known as bosun Malia White, a veteran member of the crew, “sweetheart” greater than as soon as, and was scolded about it by the boat’s captain, Sandy Yawn.

Bravo appears to be displaying zero tolerance for racism on its exhibits. However the community has nonetheless not answered whether or not that can apply to Jax Taylor of “Vanderpump Guidelines.” Taylor had accused Religion Stowers of crimes on social media, which was what led to Schroeder and Doute’s firings.

A consultant for Bravo had no remark about Taylor or the way forward for “Vanderpump Guidelines.”