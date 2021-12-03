Below SP rule, goons with faux caps used to threaten investors, UP Dy CM Keshav Maurya

Prayagraj: Deputy Leader Minister of Uttar Pradesh (UP Dy CM) Keshav Prasad Maurya (Keshav Prasad Maurya) Concentrated on the opposition, particularly the Samajwadi Birthday celebration, within the ‘industry convention’ in Prayagraj on Friday, stated that right through the SP regime, goons with faux caps used to intimidate, intimidate the investors, however the Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (bjp) After coming to the federal government, the ones goons aren’t visual. Maurya used to be addressing the Mandalya Investors Convention arranged by means of the BJP right here.Additionally Learn – Bihar: Policeman stopped minister’s automobile to offer approach to DM, SSP’s automobile in meeting premises, now orders for top degree investigation

UP Deputy Leader Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on the ‘Investors Convention’ in Prayagraj stated, “What number of lungi-clad goons used to roam right here sooner than 2017? Who used to threaten the traders with a gun in a faux cap? Who used to snatch your land and threaten you to not pass to the police? Take into accout all this.” Additionally Learn – PM Modi will devote 9600 crore tasks to the country in Gorakhpur, UP on December 7, may also inaugurate AIIMS

#WATCH| Prior to 2017, what number of lungi-clad goons used to roam right here? Who in cranium caps used to threaten the investors whilst wearing weapons? Who used to encroach upon your land&threaten you not to pass to Police? Take into accout all this:UP Dy CM KP Maurya at ‘Vyapari sammelan’ in Prayagraj percent.twitter.com/xsw7OBgziV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 3, 2021

Additionally Learn – Well-known Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala joined the Congress, has been within the information so much because of controversies

Deputy Leader Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya stated, “Those goons used to encroach at the lands of the investors and likewise threatened to not whinge about it. All of the space of ​​Civil Strains used to be regarded as an excessively non violent space, however to disturb this non violent space too, those goons used to hold 50-100 fingers in 30-30 cars. The Deputy Leader Minister’s direct goal used to be in opposition to Bahubali and Atiq Ahmed, who used to be MP from SP price tag.

Allow us to tell that the Yogi Adityanath govt of the state has freed the federal government lands by means of working bulldozers at the homes of many musclemen of the district together with Atiq Ahmed. State cupboard ministers Siddharth Nath Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta additionally participated on this program.

All through this, Khadi and Village Industries Minister Siddharth Nath Singh stated, “Akhilesh Yadav’s birthday party SP is making an attempt to shape an alliance with small and massive events. It (SP) is doing politics of arithmetic and BJP is doing politics of chemistry. Our chemistry isn’t with any birthday party, however at once with the general public.” Minister Siddharth Nath Singh stated, “Akhilesh says that after his govt comes, the bulldozers will go back. Now who’s he supporting by means of returning the bulldozers. We didn’t run the bulldozers at the commonplace guy, investors. We fired bulldozers on the homes of unlawful occupants, whether or not it used to be Azam Khan in western Uttar Pradesh or Mukhtar Ansari in Purvanchal and Atiq Ahmed sitting at the soil of Prayag.