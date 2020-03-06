Ben Affleck Admits His Buffy The Vampire Slayer Performance Was ‘So Bad’ His Line Was Dubbed

The Approach Again is a deeply private movie for Affleck as a result of he’d truly handled these issues himself. It’s publicly recognized that the actor has lately gone to rehab for his struggles with alcohol, however he informed CinemaBlend that starring within the movie was “cathartic” for him. Director Gavin O’Connor lately recalled that Affleck truly suffered a breakdown whereas the cameras have been rolling because of the materials being so near him. Affleck’s resolution to face his struggles head on, is precisely why The Approach Again could possibly be inspiring to audiences.