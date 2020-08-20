Ben Affleck Back as Batman in ‘The Flash’

Ben Affleck will don the cape and cowl as soon as once more, returning as Batman in Ezra Miller’s “The Flash” for Warner Bros.

Director Andy Muschietti revealed the information in an interview with Self-importance Truthful. He instructed the journal that Affleck obtained the script final week and agreed this week to hitch the mission. Affleck starred as the Caped Crusader in 2016’s “Batman v Superman: Daybreak of Justice” and 2017’s “Justice League.”

“The Flash” will function Miller’s Barry Allen showing in parallel dimensions and assembly completely different variations of DC’s heroes. Michael Keaton, who performed Batman in Tim Burton’s 1989 pic and returned to collaborate with the director in 1992’s “Batman Returns,” can also be attributable to seem in “The Flash.”

Affleck had been planning to direct and star in a standalone Batman movie for Warner Bros., however stepped down from helming in 2017, handing over that job to Matt Reeves. He determined early final yr to not star in the film, with the position going to Robert Pattinson. Affleck has admitted that he stepped away from the film attributable to a consuming drawback.

Muschietti, who directed the “It” films for Warner Bros., praised Affleck’s tackle Batman: “His Batman has a dichotomy that may be very robust, which is his masculinity — due to the best way he seems to be, and the imposing determine that he has, and his jawline — however he’s additionally very weak. He is aware of easy methods to ship from the within out, that vulnerability. He simply wants a narrative that enables him to convey that distinction, that steadiness.”

“He’s a really substantial a part of the emotional affect of the film. The interplay and relationship between Barry and Affleck’s Wayne will convey an emotional stage that we haven’t seen earlier than,” the director stated. “It’s Barry’s film, it’s Barry’s story, however their characters are extra associated than we predict. They each misplaced their moms to homicide, and that’s one of many emotional vessels of the film. That’s the place the Affleck Batman kicks in.”