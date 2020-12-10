Ben Affleck Eyed for George Clooney Drama ‘The Tender Bar’

Ben Affleck is being thought-about to star in George Clooney’s characteristic movie model of J.R. Moehringer’s coming-of-age story “The Tender Bar: A Memoir” for Amazon Studios.

Affleck and Clooney labored collectively as producers on “Argo,” which gained them and Clooney’s producing associate Grant Heslov an Academy Award for greatest image.

Clooney and Heslov are producing “The Tender Bar” by way of their Smokehouse Footage banner together with Ted Hope. The challenge was arrange in July. William Monahan, who gained an Academy Award for greatest tailored screenplay for “The Departed,” has written the script for “The Tender Bar.”

Moehringer’s guide, revealed in 2005, facilities on the creator looking for a alternative for his father, a New York Metropolis disc jockey who vanished earlier than his son spoke his first phrase. When he can’t discover his father’s voice on the radio anymore, the boy turns in desperation to the bar on the nook, the place he finds friendship from his Uncle Charlie and different adults, who take him to the seashore, to ballgames, and in the end into their circle.

Clooney’s characteristic directing credit embrace “Confessions of a Harmful Thoughts,” “Good Evening and Good Luck,” “Leatherheads,” “The Ides of March,” “The Monuments Males” and “Suburbicon.” He additionally directed the upcoming post-apocalyptic thriller “The Midnight Sky” for Netflix and Nameless Content material, and directed and government produced a number of episodes of “Catch 22” for Hulu.

Affleck starred as a recovering alcoholic earlier this 12 months within the sports activities drama “The Means Again.” In August, director Andy Muschietti revealed that Affleck would return as Batman in Ezra Miller’s “The Flash” for Warner Bros., with Miller’s Barry Allen showing in parallel dimensions and assembly completely different variations of DC’s heroes.

Affleck has additionally been in manufacturing on the New Regency thriller “Deep Water” and Ridley Scott’s drama “The Final Duel.” He’s additionally on board to write and direct an upcoming adaptation of “The Massive Goodbye: Chinatown and the Final Years of Hollywood.”

Affleck is repped by WME. The information was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.