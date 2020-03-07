Ben Affleck flick, Daniel Craig hosting ‘SNL,’ new Mandy Moore LP highlight the weekend

This weekend: Ben Affleck in “The Method Once more,” Mandy Moore’s first album in almost 11 years and Bond megastar Daniel Craig to host “Saturday Night Reside.”
2 hours in the past
Leisure
Go away a remark
This weekend: Ben Affleck in “The Method Once more,” Mandy Moore’s first album in almost 11 years and Bond megastar Daniel Craig to host “Saturday Night Reside.”
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment