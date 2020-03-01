Ben Affleck Had A Breakdown Filming The Way Back, Full Scene Was ‘Too Personal’ To Include In Movie

Go away a Remark
Ben Affleck has been open about his struggles with alcoholism all through his profession. The Way Again is, in some ways, a deeply private movie for the actor, who performs a highschool basketball coach fighting sobriety and making an attempt to piece his life again collectively. And, in accordance with the director, one second was so private for Ben Affleck that he had a breakdown whereas filming it — they usually couldn’t embrace the complete scene within the film.
Based on director Gavin O’Connor, Ben Affleck filmed The Way Again whereas he was within the early levels of his personal restoration. The director mentioned the actor went to rehab whereas he was making ready for The Way Again. And whereas he was initially involved that they might not be capable of full the movie, his vulnerability in these early days ended up informing a lot of his efficiency.
In an interview with the Related Press, the director revealed that filming one key second, wherein Ben Affleck’s character Jack Cunningham makes amends together with his spouse, brought about the actor to interrupt down:
It was in all probability the second take, Ben simply had a breakdown. I’m getting chills enthusiastic about it. It was just like the dam broke and every thing got here out. I simply bear in mind the crew, everybody was frozen, watching him bear his soul. It was clearly actual. A lot of issues that he in all probability needed to say in his personal life, or possibly he had mentioned, I don’t know.
Whereas the scene stays in The Way Again, director Gavin O’Connor instructed the AP he made the choice to chop some moments out for the theatrical launch:
It might be too laborious for an viewers to observe, too private.
Although nobody can know for certain what precisely Ben Affleck was feeling at that second, Gavin O’Connor believes that he in all probability felt some parallels together with his personal life — significantly the place his divorce from Jennifer Garner is anxious. And in his personal dialog with the AP, Ben Affleck acknowledged that he introduced loads of his personal historical past to his efficiency as Jack Cunningham:
I knew how hopeless that may really feel. And I knew how enormously irritating it’s. However I additionally knew one thing actually necessary, which is: Folks get higher. You may get higher.
Ben Affleck additionally made it clear that his expertise with sobriety has taught him so much about how you can survive the ups and downs of dependancy:
What it truly is, personally in me and what I’ve seen in others that I need for myself, is a profound sense of humility. You aren’t stronger than the factor you’re hooked on. It’s stronger than you. It should at all times be stronger than you.
It positively takes braveness to work by these sorts of non-public struggles within the public eye. And much more so to attempt to remodel your personal setbacks into one thing that may assist others by their struggles, too. You’ll be able to see Ben Affleck in The Way Again in theaters on March 6, 2020.
