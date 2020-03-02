Ben Affleck on Playing an Alcoholic and Grieving Father in ‘The Way Back’

Artwork imitated life in extra methods than one on the premiere of Warner Bros.’ sports activities drama “The Way Again,” held Sunday afternoon on the Regal LA Reside downtown.

“A kind of bizarre parallel issues occurred in this film,” mentioned Ben Affleck, who stars as a highschool basketball coach fighting the demise of his little one, the demise of his marriage and binge-drinking habits. “Within the story, the coach will get extra from the gamers than the gamers get from him finally. I really feel that means in regards to the younger males who play these gamers.”

However the similarities on everybody else’s thoughts is the newly sober Oscar winner’s portrayal of a personality in lively alcoholism — a real-life function he has a long time of expertise embodying.

“For me, it takes an emotional connection to the character,” Affleck mentioned. “He’s a recovering alcoholic, he’s going by way of household strife, a divorce. But in addition there have been issues I couldn’t think about. One was being good at basketball — I’m not. You attempt to carry your personal life experiences to the components you can and use your creativeness on the opposite components.”

Because it seems, the hardest problem of this function was not the ingesting, however moderately one thing unimaginable for Affleck — the loss of a kid.

“I’m not even snug considering that,” he mentioned. “That was essentially the most affecting and tough half — attempting to go to a spot the place you think about one thing as tragic as that. How do you retain going? What do you do? How do you choose your self up? That’s an actual state of affairs that individuals face — and one which was laborious to discover.”

He added, “My purpose with this was to make one thing that might really feel enduring and lasting. For individuals who could also be moved by the concept you can face laborious issues and get higher? Yeah, I’m actually pleased with that.”

Affleck’s co-stars praised his dedication to the function.

“He went proper from rehab to this film,” co-star Al Madrigal instructed Selection. “I wasn’t whipping out a flask on the sidelines, however Ben had it dealt with. He has an excellent sense of why he’s not going again [to drinking] — as a result of he’s doing this for his youngsters and he needs to be a man that they will look as much as.”

Producer Jennifer Todd recalled when the script was despatched to Affleck with an provide to star and direct.

“Possibly they thought for the suitable causes it will join with him,” Todd mentioned. Whereas Todd acknowledged that actors sometimes gravitate towards characters that appear like a stretch, she instructed Selection that isn’t all the time the case. “In the event that they really feel there’s something that speaks to them that they will mine in a deep emotional trend, then sure, you possibly can go there. I assumed it was courageous of Ben to need to play one thing that felt acquainted.”

Janina Gavankar performs Affleck’s estranged spouse in “The Way Again.” And she or he, too, is aware of what it’s wish to lose a liked one to the grip of habit. “I’ve been in a relationship with somebody who’s an alcoholic,” she instructed Selection. “It was harrowing. I recognized a lot with [my character] and how a lot she liked this man — however couldn’t assist him.”

She mentioned she discovered the expertise therapeutic. “Ben and I did the very same factor with our roles,” Gavankar mentioned. “What we had been by way of, what we have been at present going by way of, how that was much like our characters and how we have been each going to be unafraid of displaying that collectively in our work.”

Michaela Watkins, who performs Affleck’s sister, known as it a “nice pleasure” to play individuals she’s too afraid to be herself.

“To get to the purpose in his profession for Ben to play someone who’s acquired some parallels together with his life? I feel that’s the bravest,” Watkins mentioned. “That’s the scariest factor you might ever play.”