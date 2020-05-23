Ben Affleck Responds To The Snyder Cut Announcement, Thanks Fans For Their Support

I’m very excited that Zack’s getting an opportunity to lastly see his imaginative and prescient realized. I feel it’s a terrific factor. I’m actually excited for the followers to get to see it And that i need to say thanks to the followers as a result of it was their enthusiasm and their ardour that made it occur. With out fan help I don’t assume it ever would have occurred. I like Zack and I like his model of the transfer and I stay up for everybody getting an opportunity to see it.