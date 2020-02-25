Ben Affleck Reveals Another Reason He Ultimately Hung Up His Batman Cowl

Ben Affleck had already performed the Darkish Knight in a number of movies, and though he by no means bought to do a solo movie together with his character, it seems like he had just about had his fill of it and wasn’t keen about doing the job anymore. Once you couple that with issues about his ingesting, it’s an apparent choice. Placing your well being in danger within the first place isn’t a good suggestion, and why do it for one thing that you just don’t even really feel keen about?