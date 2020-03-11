Ben Affleck Was on Harvey Weinstein’s ‘Red Flag List’

Ben Affleck was on Harvey Weinstein’s “crimson flag record,” in line with lately unsealed court docket paperwork.

Previous to the publication of bombshell experiences, which ignited the #MeToo motion and led to the previous film mogul’s downfall, Weinstein saved a listing of names of individuals he was involved might be speaking to journalists in 2017 about his sexual conduct with girls. Affleck’s title appeared on that doc, often called the crimson flag record, which was reviewed by Selection on Tuesday afternoon.

The record was a part of roughly 1,000 pages of paperwork that had been unsealed on the New York Metropolis legal courthouse, forward of Weinstein’s sentencing on Wednesday.

The doc was introduced up throughout Weinstein’s seven-week trial, however solely accuser Annabella Sciorra’s title was revealed to be on the record. The lead prosecutor requested that the record (which included each women and men) be offered to the jury so they might see all the names, however the choose denied that plea.

Roughly 70 names are on the record, together with Affleck and Sciorra, along with accusers Rose McGowan, Zelda Perkins, Lysette Anthony and Rowena Chiu. Additionally on the record are former Weinstein Firm exec Irwin Reiter; Weinstein’s former assistant and “Russian Doll” creator Leslye Headland; and producers Megan Ellison, Donna Gigliotti, Jason Blum and Jennifer Todd.

Through the trial, a non-public investigator testified that he was approached immediately by Weinstein to research the names on the record, particularly talking about Sciorra. On the stand, the personal investigator mentioned he obtained an electronic mail from Weinstein with an attachment that was known as the crimson flag record, which was a doc with names and details about these individuals. “The crimson flags are the primary to name,” Weinstein wrote within the electronic mail to the personal investigator.

The personal investigator testified that he didn’t conduct the investigation, and was uncertain if the investigation was ever accomplished by one other detective.

Reps for Affleck and different public figures on the record didn’t reply to Selection‘s requests for remark.

Affleck rose to stardom with 1997’s “Good Will Searching,” which was launched by Weinstein’s former firm, Miramax, and starred in “Shakespeare in Love” the next 12 months. After the Weinstein bombshells broke in The New York Instances and The New Yorker, revealing Weinstein’s many years of sexual abuse, Affleck mentioned he could be donating all residual income from his Miramax and Weinstein Firm movies to charity.

The crimson flag record was one among many paperwork unearthed within the unsealed court docket papers, which included tons of emails, together with a nasty message about Jennifer Aniston, and plenty of determined pleas to highly effective brokers, community executives and billionaires — together with Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos — to assist save his profession.

Weinstein’s trial ended on Feb. 24 and he was discovered responsible of two expenses of a legal intercourse act and rape within the third-degree. On Wednesday, Weinstein will likely be sentenced and faces 5 to 29 years in jail.