Ben Affleck Writing, Directing Film About Making of ‘Chinatown’

Neglect it, Ben. It’s Chinatown.

Ben Affleck will dig deep into Hollywood historical past with an upcoming adaptation of “The Huge Goodbye: Chinatown and the Final Years of Hollywood,” an inside take a look at the making of the movie noir traditional. The movie has been arrange at Paramount, which is just becoming provided that it was that studio’s legendary head, Robert Evans, that helped will the incisive take a look at energy, cash, and corruption in Los Angeles into existence.

Affleck will adapt the guide by Sam Wasson, in addition to direct the movie. “Saturday Night time Reside” creator Lorne Michaels will produce the image together with Affleck.

“Chinatown” is taken into account to be one of the best motion pictures ever made, with career-best work from Jack Nicholson and all concerned. However Wasson’s guide makes it clear that the manufacturing was usually bumpy. Director Roman Polanski clashed with star Faye Dunaway (who acquired the function after Jane Fonda handed), John Huston filmed a key scene whereas in his cups, and Jerry Goldsmith’s haunting rating was an 11th hour addition. In the long run, nevertheless, these huge personalities all helped create one of the seminal works of 1970s cinema.

Affleck has had success prior to now taking a look at Hollywood historical past, directing “Argo,” the story of how the CIA used a faux movie manufacturing to infiltrate Iran, to Oscar glory. Affleck most not too long ago starred in Warner Bros.’ “The Manner Again,” a sports activities drama a few recovering alcoholic who returns to his highschool to teach the basketball crew. Critics praised his efficiency, however the film generated lackluster ticket gross sales when it was launched proper earlier than theaters began to shut as a result of coronavirus.

Affleck’s newest outing behind the digicam was in 2016’s gangster movie “Reside by Night time,” which he additionally wrote and starred in. The film, which additionally featured Elle Fanning, Chris Messina and Zoe Saldana, was a field workplace flop. It value $65 million to supply however ended its theatrical run with a paltry $22 million worldwide. Affleck’s different credit embody “Batman v. Superman: Daybreak of Justice,” “The City,” and “Good Will Searching.”

Deadline Hollywood first reported the information.