Ben Affleck’s Batman: 7 Questions We Have About His Future In The DCEU

Will We See Ben Affleck’s Bat-Household?

Zack Snyder clearly should have ideas about what Ben Affleck’s Batman was like earlier than Batman v. Superman: Daybreak of Justice, as one of many best hints we’ve seen into the deeper story behind his present state is that of Robin’s premature demise by the hands of The Joker. With that revelation, and Affleck’s return within the works, does this imply we might see different members of Batfleck’s Bat-Household? Anybody from Nightwing to Batgirl, or another Bat Members of the family which have stepped up inside these 20 years in Gotham, might be delivered to the display screen with the correct method. All of it rests on whether or not the powers that be wish to use these characters or not.