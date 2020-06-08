Ben Affleck’s Kids Left The Perfect Ana De Armas-Centric Surprise In Front Of His House

Go away a Remark
In the newest proof that Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship is being accepted by his ex Jennifer Garner and their three children, over the weekend, two members of the Affleck clan left a humorous shock on their well-known dad’s garden. It was none aside from a kind of large cardboard cutouts you should buy as a gag present.
I don’t know the place the lifesize cardboard cutout got here from initially, however final week two of Ben Affleck’s children with Jennifer Garner, Samuel (8) and Seraphina (11), took a stroll with their well-known dad whereas carrying round a cardboard cutout of his new girlfriend, none aside from No Time to Die’s Ana de Armas. The actual de Armas was additionally alongside for the stroll, which didn’t embody the couple’s eldest daughter Violet, 14.
This isn’t the primary time Ben’s children have bonded together with his new love curiosity, however it’s the first time a cardboard cutout of Ana de Armas was concerned. Per the Every day Mail, who caught the jaunt on digicam, the stroll culminated and the subsequent day the cardboard cutout of the film star was noticed sitting up on the garden exterior of Ben Affleck’s home for all of the folks driving by to admire it.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas first met on the set of Deep Water in 2019. Rumors they could be courting started circulating on the interwebs earlier this 12 months. Lastly, on Ana de Armas’ birthday in Might, the actress made issues formally official and shared a publish additionally that includes her new accomplice on social media.
Since then, she has been seen spending time with Ben Affleck and the youngsters because the world has began slowly opening up once more. In the meantime, it has been reported that Jennifer Garner is supportive of the connection, though she has not made a press release about her former husband’s love life but. As a substitute, she’s frolicked in isolation sharing family duties that she’s been concerned in in addition to supporting Black Lives Matter.
We’ll lastly see extra of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ chemistry when Deep Water, a thriller a couple of couple in a loveless marriage, heads to theaters later in 2020. So long as nothing else adjustments with the upcoming theatrical schedule, we should always be capable of catch the film in November of subsequent 12 months. Hopefully Affleck and de Armas will nonetheless be an merchandise then, or that’s going to be an attention-grabbing few weeks of press for the 2 notable Hollywood stars.
In the meantime, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have really been separated for 5 years at this level, as they initially cut up in 2015, although the divorce wasn’t finalized till 2018. Affleck beforehand dated producer Lindsay Shookus, whereas Jennifer Garner has a way more under-the-radar relationship with John C. Miller, of Cali Group.
