Ben and Callum will be apart when EastEnders returns, stars confirm

One in every of EastEnders‘ hottest {couples} will have been apart for months when the cleaning soap returns within the autumn, placing their future happiness in jeopardy – however there’s a superbly cheap rationalization.

Ben Mitchell and Callum Freeway have been compelled to dwell individually throughout lockdown, actors Max Bowden and Tony Clay confirmed within the newest version of backstage spin-off EastEnders: Secrets and techniques From the Sq., which centered on the Ballum boys.

Chatting with host Stacey Dooley, the stars teased what was in retailer for the duo as soon as we’re again in Walford later this 12 months, following the summer time’s transmission break brought on by the manufacturing’s pandemic shutdown.

Bowden reveals Ben selected his household over his fella when it got here to deciding who to enter isolation with – properly, he’s a Mitchell, and it’s all about ‘faaaamily’ as grandma Peggy used to say…

“Ben has been in lockdown together with his dad Phil, his daughter Lexi and her mum Lola,” he defined. “Phil was in a high-risk class due to his liver transplant a number of years in the past, and Ben wished to be together with his daughter in lockdown, clearly.

“However Ben was personally not in a superb place when we left him. He was going again to a lifetime of crime whereas Callum was going the opposite approach and changing into a copper.”

“They’ve not been in a position to see one another,” added Clay. “And it will be fascinating to select up their dynamic after that. Callum lastly acquired Ben away from his dad and the dodgy jobs, then he’s again with him once more…”

Ben’s wrestle between being a goodie or a baddie will proceed to be explored as soon as the cleaning soap is again in enterprise in September, which implies extra soul-searching for the conflicted character who was on the verge of discovering happiness ultimately.

“Who’s crucial man in Ben’s life, Phil or Callum?” questioned Bowden. “That’s the large query. Is Ben going to be the person he desires to be with Callum, or the Ben his dad desires him to be? It’s laborious to reply that till we get again.”

“It’s a superb avenue to discover,” echoed Clay. “Callum may be very centered on entering into the police and doesn’t need that derailed by Ben making an attempt to impress his dad but once more.

“So he desires to be a superb officer however what if he walks in on Phil and Ben doing one thing dodgy, does he flip away and ignore it? It’s going to be thrilling.”

The affect of Ben’s listening to loss following February’s boat catastrophe will additionally play an element in storylines as soon as EastEnders returns, mentioned the actors.

EastEnders has been off air since 16th June when the final episodes to be accomplished pre-lockdown have been proven. Filming resumed on 29th June, and to this point, we predict seventh September might be the date when EastEnders will return, though that is but to be formally introduced by the BBC.

