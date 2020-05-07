Ben clashes with Callum on the day of his operation in EastEnders

Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) prepares for the operation he hopes will assist restore his listening to loss, so a large bust-up with boyfriend Callum Freeway (Tony Clay) is the last item he wants. What has come between the unfortunate EastEnders couple this time?

Predictably, it’s Phil’s fault as he drags his son into doing a dodgy job and the temptation of teaming up with his dad and incomes his approval proves an excessive amount of – regardless of Callum’s new profession as a trainee copper being an apparent battle of curiosity.

Determined to safe the sale of the Queen Vic from the Carters has he wants some fast money, Phil flirts with the concept of pulling one other shady deal with Scouse gangster Danny Hardcastle. However when his previous rival mocks Ben’s robust man credentials after the boat accident that left him with severely lowered listening to Phil sees purple and tells the crime boss the place he can stick it.

Phil then suggests to his keen offspring they do a job themselves with out Danny’s enter, and Ben units about sneakily deducing if the boys in blue know something about what the Mitchells have gotten deliberate by questioning Callum.

On Tuesday 12th Could it’s the day of Ben’s op and he’s feeling jittery, however continues to be distracted figuring out he must do some surreptitious digging. Callum accompanies Ben to the hospital and so they look forward to him to be wheeled in for surgical procedure, however when he clocks that his different half is fishing for information he flips at his audacity and storms out.

A Mitchell relationship a police officer was at all times a recipe for catastrophe, however Ben beforehand pledged to wash up his act and put his relationship first. Has he wrecked his future with Callum by siding with Phil? And can the operation be a hit?

