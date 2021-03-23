Ben Hardy Joins HBO Max, BBC One Series ‘The Girl Earlier than’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ben Hardy has been solid within the upcoming BBC One, HBO Max sequence “The Girl Earlier than,” Selection has discovered completely.

Hardy joins beforehand introduced solid members David Oyelowo, Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked, and Jessica Plummer. The four-episode sequence relies on the guide of the identical identify by J.P. Delaney.

The sequence tells the story of Jane (Mbatha-Uncooked), who will get the possibility to maneuver into an attractive, ultra-minimalist home designed by an enigmatic architect (Oyelowo). There’s only one catch: occupants should abide by his listing of exacting guidelines. Jane begins to really feel the home altering her in sudden methods, however when she makes a surprising discovery about her predecessor Emma (Plummer), she’s pressured to confront unnerving similarities. As the 2 ladies’s timelines interweave, Jane begins to query if her destiny would be the identical because the lady earlier than.

Hardy will play Simon within the sequence. Simon can’t fairly consider he’s obtained a girlfriend like Emma. He’ll do something to maintain her, however worries he’s not sufficient for her. Residing within the minimalist haven of One Folgate Avenue, the creation of Edward Monkford, heightens his insecurities much more.

Most just lately, Hardy wrapped manufacturing on “The Statistical Chance of Love at First Sight” for director Vanessa Caswill, and may subsequent be seen within the Amazon thriller “Voyeurs.” His different function credit embrace “X-Males: Apocalypse,” “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “6 Underground” and “Pixie,” whereas his TV credit embrace “The Girl in White,” “Drunk Historical past,” and “EastEnders.”

He’s repped by UTA, Untitled Leisure, and Inventive Artists Administration within the UK.

“The Girl Earlier than” will stream within the U.S. on HBO Max and can air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer within the UK, with WarnerMedia additionally controlling rights for extra choose territories all over the world.

Delaney is adapting the guide for the display and also will govt produce. Eleanor Moran, Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh will govt produce for 42 together with Ben Irving for the BBC, and Lisa Brühlmann. Rhonda Smith will produce and Mbatha-Uncooked is an affiliate producer. Marissa Lestrade will co-write episodes of the sequence. ITV Studios is the worldwide distributor and brokered the co-commission take care of HBO Max.