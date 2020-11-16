Ben Kouijzer Useless: CAA Music Agent Was 36

Ben Kouijzer, a music agent for CAA UK who represented digital acts resembling 808 State and Meduza, has died of kidney and liver failure after battling most cancers. He was 36.

Kouijzer was identified final summer time with malignant peripheral nerve sheath tumor, or MPNST, and underwent surgical procedure and radiotherapy, in line with his GoFundMe web page. However in April, he realized that the most cancers had metastasized to his lungs. Kouijzer and his fiancé, Lotte Bowser, moved to Tijuana, Mexico in September for remedy, and Kouijzer examined optimistic for COVID-19 in late October.

His demise was introduced by way of GoFundMe on Sunday. “It’s with deep disappointment that we announce the passing of Ben. He fought so arduous and we’re so so pleased with him however in the long run it was an excessive amount of for him,” the publish reads. “A mixture of things result in kidney and liver failure and he handed away within the early hours of Sunday morning. We’re past devastated. We’re all hurting collectively.”

Emma Banks, co-head of CAA’s London workplace, issued the next assertion to Selection: “Right this moment is such a tragic day for everybody at CAA and notably those that labored intently with Ben within the music division. It’s a testomony to the person that whereas he had solely been working with us for a few years, we’re mourning a lifelong buddy. Everybody who encountered Ben instantly liked him – he was a incredible agent however greater than that, he was merely an amazing human being. He was so courageous tackling his most cancers and together with his beloved fiancée Lotte by his aspect he was decided to strive each potential choice to beat the illness. Ben is an inspiration to us all. He could also be gone however he won’t ever be forgotten and his spirit, soul and the love that he shared will stay with us perpetually. We ship all of our love and condolences to Lotte and to Ben’s household and pals.”

Bowser additionally paid tribute to Kouijzer in a heartfelt Instagram publish, writing: “Whereas the ache of shedding you is ripping by way of each cell in my physique, I might’ve reasonably skilled a love like this for 7 years – so deep, so intoxicating and so unconditional – than to have by no means liked or be liked in any respect. I’ll love you perpetually, on this lifetime and in each different lifetime to return.”

Kouijzer attended the College of Derby, the place he studied music know-how and audio programs design. He labored as an agent for MN2S, The Company Group and UTA earlier than arriving at CAA. His roster of purchasers included 808 State, Meduza, Powerful Love and Bearcubs.

Members of the digital dance neighborhood took to Twitter to recollect Kouijzer. Meduza wrote a heartfelt message on Instagram, saying: “All through the final 2 years you will have been inspirational for us. We had a lot extra to do collectively, so many extra enjoyable instances to share, so many extra plans to implement and revel in collectively, you made our groups craziest desires come true in such a brief time period.”

SG Lewis wrote, “Heartbreaking information about Ben Kouijzer. One of many nicest guys in Music, and liked by so many.”

Huxley tweeted: “Gutted to listen to in regards to the passing of BK. Rip brother.”

DJ Obtained Some wrote: “Gutted to listen to about Ben Kouijzer passing away. I need to ship my regards to his household & GF. This man was a correct get up dude.”