Ben Schwartz On Sonic’s Redesign, Voicing BB-8 And More

We’ll take any excuse to speak with Ben Schwartz. The razor-sharp comic has bene entertaining us for years, both as a part of NBC’s Parks and Rec or his numerous improv initiatives, to his newest function of Sonic within the Paramount Photos hit Sonic the Hedgehog. With that film hitting digital and accessible to hire, ReelBlend requested Schwartz to hop on Skype for a fast chat.
It was a 90 minute dialog that spun throughout Sonic, Star Wars, The Simpsons, Jean-Ralphio, fan affect on Hollywood properties, his voice-acting skills and a lot extra.
You need to give this one a hear!
Sonic the Hedgehog ended up being a stunning win for Paramount. The film was dogged by “controversy” early on as a result of followers weren’t into the preliminary design of the lead character. Ben Schwartz talks to us about that redesign effort, and his opinion on the unique look, and the up to date look.
He additionally weighs in on collaborating with Jim Carrey, his reactions to the film’s record-setting opening weekend, his love of video video games, and extra.
However we didn’t preserve it to Sonic. Schwartz wouldn’t allow us to. He taught us a enjoyable new recreation (which we performed on the spot). He talked about his upcoming Netflix initiatives. And all of us shared pop-culture tales from our time within the leisure business. That is precisely the kind of interview that ReelBlend was meant to host. We hope that you just get pleasure from it!
