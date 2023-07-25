Ben Shapiro Is So Mad About The Barbie Movie That He Lit All Of His Dolls On Fire:

The political commentator who is known for being against LGBTQ+ people posted another angry review of a movie on his YouTube channel upon Sunday, after tweeting that Greta Gerwig’s Barbie was “one of the most woke films I’ve ever seen.”

The much-anticipated Barbie got good reviews when it came out. On Rotten Tomatoes, 90% of critics gave it a positive rating, and many praised the female themes.

Even though right-wing media have called Barbie’s female point of view “woke” and criticized what they call Ryan Gosling’s Ken’s “man-hating” image, moviegoers are making fun of their criticisms on social media.

Shapiro Bought A Set Of Barbie And Burn Them To Show How Badly He Dislike The Barbie Movie:

Shapiro was so angry about the movie that he bought a whole set of Barbie as well as Ken dolls simply to burn them.

The movie has a 90% rate on the review site Rotten Tomatoes, which shows that Shapiro is once again way out of touch with the remainder of the world.

Here Is List Of Every Single Product With Their Price:

Shapiro seems to be burning the Barbie Off-Road Jeep, which costs £26 the special Barbie and Ken dolls of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, which cost £45 each as well as the Generation 81 Leopard Barbie doll, which costs £15.49. At the time of the report, all prices were checked out.

This means that Shapiro could have spent at least £131.49 upon Barbie toys in a section where he showed why he dislikes Barbie, which he later called “a flaming pile of dog s**t.”

Barbie And Oppenheimer Beat Their Pre Release Expectations On Weekend:

Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” beat their already sky-high pre-release expectations at the weekend box office, making a total of $235.5 million in the U.S. and Canada.

This was an amazing amount that sent a clear message to Hollywood. If you’re going to take over culture, you have to give people something new to watch at the movies, not just the exact same old, tired series.

Audiences Are Coming At 4 AM To Watch Oppenheimer:

“Oppenheimer” got 26 percent of its audiences in North America from IMAX, which sold out even at 4 a.m., stated Richard L. Gelfond, the CEO of IMAX.

“Original storytelling performed in the right manner has broken through in a really extraordinary way,” he said. “These sequels didn’t look exactly the same to be the last sequel to a long-running series. You could say that people took note.”

The rest of his 44-minute evaluation was his usual rants about how bad “woke” politics are, but the part where he burned a doll was just too much for people on social media to take.

“If you put together a crack team of 11 of the world’s incels and gave them a limitless amount of money and access to any resource they needed, they still wouldn’t be able to top the cringe that Ben Shapiro simply cringed out of his little baby body,” a user wrote.

At the beginning of July, some Republican politicians called for a “war on Barbie,” as Politico put it, because of a childish drawing of a world map that they said was made to make China happy.

Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, who is in charge of a special House group that works to counter China’s influence, said that the “cartoonish, crayon-scribble” map seemed to back up Beijing’s territorial claims to a disputed part of the South China Sea. Cruz also spoke up about the lies coming from China.

“Ben Shapiro destroying Barbie dolls was the logical next step after Tucker Carlson got mad at an M&M character,” wrote one user, referring to Tucker Carlson’s strange rant about how the green M&M figure had grown “less sexy.”

“These “really serious men” have never grown and instead spend their lives as adults making up fake complaints about how stupid other men’s kids are.”

North American Movie Theaters Got Their Best Weekend After 2019:

The huge crowd for the hit movie showed that Hollywood is now finally triumphing over the plague. Overall, North American movie theaters had their best weekend since April 2019, when “Avengers: Endgame” came out.

“Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One” as well as “Sound of Freedom” helped make up the rest of the weekend’s ticket sales, which came to about $302 million in the United States.

Barbie Made $155 Million Within US:

Comscore, a company that collects box office data, says that “Barbie,” a female statement wrapped within hot pink bubble gum, made about $155 million at theaters in the United States.

Overseas, the PG-13 comedy made an extra $182 million. Warner Bros. put out “Barbie,” which paid $145 million to produce, not counting the large amount spent on marketing.

Box Office Experts Estimated That Barbie Can Make $110 Million In US:

Box office experts, who use complicated models to predict how many tickets will be sold, thought that “Barbie” would make regarding $110 million within the U.S. and Canada.

Warner Bros. predicted a conservative $75 million because they were worried that the movie might not do as well as expected, like “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” and other recent big-budget movies.

Barbie Got Biggest Opening Even For A Movie Directed By A Women:

It also recorded the biggest opening ever for a movie directed by a woman, beating out “Captain Marvel,” that was co-directed through Anna Boden and had initial ticket sales of $153.4 million in 2019.

Some places looked like they were taken by surprise. One high-end theater located in the Washington, D.C., areas went all out to promote, alongside pink lights to highlight “Barbie” as well as a wall of movie ads for both movies.

Few Theater Overestimated How Many People Will Come On Saturday:

But the theater might have overestimated how many people would come on Saturday. By the time the 10 p.m. show started, it was out of a lot of food. It also didn’t have any soft drinks or ice, which is strange.

Another theater within Arlington, Virginia, had it even worse: its air conditioning broke, so it was very hot. Even though the theater offered returns, many people still went.

In fact, Shapiro was not the only weak commentator who was upset by Barbie’s success. Critics and fans both loved the movie, but guys have been expressing their unwanted anger about the movie all over the internet.

One of these reviews says that “patriarchy” themes are forced in and that director Greta Gerwig is “projecting her bitterness” into the movie. Another person says that the movie is “emotionally complex” and that they didn’t think a Barbie movie would have important topics.

Some people even use full-blown conspiracy theories. For example, one reviewer said that the movie was trying to send “hidden messages” to the audience.

This poisonous overflow of sad testosterone has led to some great memes. One online artist took the best lines from the bad reviews and turned them into taglines for the Barbie movie posters.

Even though Ben Shapiro is upset that a movie regarding Mattel’s best-selling doll may include subtle social commentary as one of its themes, the movie is still doing well at the box office.