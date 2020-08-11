Ben Shapiro’s ‘WAP’ Remixed by DJ Known for Cardi’s ‘Coronavirus’ Rant

DJ iMarkKeyz, who famously remixed Cardi B’s coronavirus rant again in March, has taken on Ben Shapiro’s straight-faced lyric recitation of “WAP,” the NSFW (and even WFH) monitor by Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion, which dropped on Friday (Aug. 7).

The Brooklyn-born and bred iMarkKeyz, whose actual title is Brandon Davidson, is an area DJ and producer well-known for remixing movies and memes. “The Ben Shapiro Present” airs weekdays on some 200 radio stations in 9 of the highest 10 markets and on DailyWire.com. In expressing what can solely be described as disgust on the tune’s raunchy lyrics, the conservative host went on to learn aloud the lyrics, censoring curse phrases and the tune’s very title.

Tweeted by Jason Cambell and later Jordan Uhl, it was shared extra practically 10,000 occasions inside 6 hours.

Selection reached out to iMarKkeyz to ask how the remix took place. “The web saved tagging me within the precise video and informed me to remix it, add Ben Shapiro’s vocals on Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ beat,” he says. “It was fast, that’s what I usually do for a residing. It’s a brief period of time that I acquired all the things finished.”

Certainly, your entire technique of remixing the “WAP” document took him 30 minutes complete.

Talking on the inventive course of, he says “It was humorous after I noticed the precise video. I didn’t know he was digging into the politics of the particular tune, I assumed it was loving it. After I watched the entire complete video, I noticed that he’s not. He’s in opposition to the precise tune, so I added my very own little twist to it to make it seem to be he likes it.”

To date the response to the remix has been constructive. He provides: “They laughed and loved it. Some had been antagonizing his assertion saying he shouldn’t be involved about how the tune needs to be perceived or regardless of the case could also be.”

When the DJ’s “Coronavirus” remix went viral, he revealed plans to donate any royalties from its consumption to assist within the battle in opposition to coronavirus. No phrase but on whether or not “SHAP” will comply with an identical course.

Try MarkKeyz’s “WAP” remix beneath.