Ben Shephard will take break from Good Morning Britain as Tipping Point returns

Ben Shephard will be taking a brief break from Good Morning Britain – with the presenter set to concentrate on the return of his in style ITV recreation present Tipping Point.

Shephard has been a daily lead presenter on the programme since 2014, typically filling in for essential hosts Susannah Reid and Piers Morgan alongside Kate Garraway.

On this morning’s present, Garraway revealed that it was “Ben’s final day” and requested him, “You’re going and having a little bit of time without work, aren’t you?”

Shephard then revealed the plan relating to the way forward for Tipping Point which has been on hiatus throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

He mentioned: “We’re about to hit peak Tipping Point sequence 11. Again within the studio, it’s all again at it, all socially distanced.”

He added, “the set’s needed to change, to be able to get everyone up and operating. So I’m not going to be right here, however I’m going to be working.”

It’s not clear precisely how lengthy Shephard’s break from the hit morning present will final, however we’d absolutely anticipate him to affix the presenting group once more sooner or later.

Reid and Morgan have each been absent from the present in the previous couple of days, and are anticipated to stay on vacation till the start of September.

A number of reduction presenters have crammed in for the pair, together with Shephard, Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins and Ranvir Singh.

Tipping Point has been offered by Shephard because it debuted in 2012, with 10 common sequence and 6 superstar editions having run to date.

Good Morning Britain airs each weekday from 6am on ITV – discover out what else is on with our TV Information.