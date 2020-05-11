Ben Stiller, Jerry Seinfeld Pay Tribute – Variety

Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute to Jerry Stiller, the comic and actor who was finest recognized for enjoying beloved fathers on “Seinfeld” and “The King of Queens.” Stiller died of pure causes on the age of 92.

I’m unhappy to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, handed away from pure causes. He was an awesome dad and grandfather, and essentially the most devoted husband to Anne for about 62 years. He shall be tremendously missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) Might 11, 2020

Jerry Seinfeld shared a tribute, posting a photograph of himself holding “The Final Two Individuals within the World,” a 1967 comedy album from Stiller and his spouse, Anne Meara.

The reality is that this occurred on a regular basis with Jerry Stiller. He was so humorous and such a pricey human being. We cherished him. RIP Jerry Stiller.https://t.co/kXL14zMKeX — Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) Might 11, 2020

Seth Rogen, Ricky Gervais, Jon Cryer and Ben Schwartz had been among the many celebrities providing condolences in response to Ben Stiller’s publish on Twitter.

Jason Alexander, who acted alongside Stiller on “Seinfeld” because the father-son duo George and Frank Costanza, mourned the lack of his TV dad.

Such unhappy information that my beloved buddy, Jerry Stiller, has handed. He was maybe the kindest man I ever had the respect to work beside. He made me snort after I was a toddler and day-after-day I used to be with him. A fantastic actor, an awesome man, a beautiful buddy. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) Might 11, 2020

Stiller additionally performed the daddy of Leah Remini’s character on the TV present “The King of Queens.” Remini shared some behind-the-scenes photographs from set.

“I used to be fortunate sufficient to work with Jerry Stiller, enjoying his daughter for 9 years on The King of Queens, however even luckier to know him, the person, the husband, the collect, the grandfather,” Remini captioned the images. “I shall be ceaselessly grateful for the recollections, the fatherly talks off display screen and for the numerous years of laughter, the kindness he had proven to me and my household.”

View this publish on Instagram I used to be fortunate sufficient to work with Jerry Stiller, enjoying his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, however even luckier to know him, the person, the husband, the daddy, the grandfather. I’m solely comforted figuring out that Anne & Jerry, the nice comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are again collectively. I shall be ceaselessly grateful for the recollections, the fatherly talks off display screen and for the numerous years of laughter, the kindness he had proven to me and my household…You’ll be so very missed Jerry. Our ideas and prayers are with you Amy & Ben. #JerryStiller #stillerandmeara A publish shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini) on Might 11, 2020 at 8:16am PDT

Kevin James, who portrayed the husband of Remini’s character on “The King of Queens,” refered to Stiller as “some of the type, loving, and humorous folks to ever grace this earth.”

“Seinfeld” author Carol Leifer, who’s sometimes called “the true Elaine,” shared a photograph with Stiller in memoriam.

“What a JOY to work with this man, writing all these seasons on ‘Seinfeld,’” Leifer mentioned. “He made every little thing funnier!”

A prince of a man. Relaxation In Peace, candy Jerry. pic.twitter.com/Xdakk3EqKa — Carol Leifer (@carolleifer) Might 11, 2020

Wayne Knight, who performed Newman on “Seinfeld,” referred to as Stiller “an enormous.”

I bear in mind watching Stiller & Meara as a child on Ed Sullivan, loving them. Then to work with Jerry, a form, good comic who had no thought how nice he was. What an honor! He was an enormous! — Wayne Knight (@iWayneKnight) Might 11, 2020

Actor Parry Shen, who had a small position on “The King of Queens” in 1999, shared a heartwarming story through a Twitter thread, explaining how Stiller helped him get his half again after it was taken away.

“Mr. Stiller (& Kevin James) spoke to the producers & received my job again (unparalleled – once you’re gone, you’re gone),” Shen wrote. “Once I thanked Jerry, he mentioned, ‘Hey, it’s not Shakespeare! You’re doing nice!’”

#JerryStiller has handed. I had the distinct honor of working with him on “The King of Queens” in 1999. After the desk learn, the subsequent day my half was decreased to 2 traces and the position was given to a different (older) actor. (Continued) pic.twitter.com/fPTXnVwLhY — Parry Shen (@parryshen) Might 11, 2020

See under for tributes from Viola Davis, Lin-Manuel Miranda and extra:

2020 is admittedly taking its toll. RIP to the GREAT Jerry Stiller. Man….you made me snort for many years. I even noticed you onstage in Shakespeare within the Park in NYC. Relaxation nicely. Might flights of angels…..❤❤🙏🏿https://t.co/cL2S1LbScT — Viola Davis (@violadavis) Might 11, 2020

Sending you like, Ben. What an enormous. So grateful for him, and Anne, and also you. ❤️❤️❤️ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) Might 11, 2020

The late Jerry Stiller was – and at all times shall be – a NYC icon. He & Anne Meara had been legendary entertainers, and I had the nice luck to current them with a “Made in New York” Mayor’s Award for Lifetime Achievement in 2012. Now they’re again collectively, & Heaven simply received lots funnier. pic.twitter.com/VcsEmQXnqr — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) Might 11, 2020

I so cherished & admired Jerry Stiller. Met him & Anne in ‘73 when Franken & Davis did the NYC Improv. Weren’t many groups then (nonetheless aren’t) & we had been huge Stiller & Meara followers. They had been so encouraging then & throughout my pol. profession. This is a candy photograph of the 2 of them. RIP Jerry. pic.twitter.com/1bnSwD2y3N — Al Franken (@alfranken) Might 11, 2020

RIP Jerry Stiller, an awesome comedian actor and a splendid man. He and his spouse Anne had been royalty however they’d’ve laughed in your face if you happen to mentioned so. After which hugged the hell out of you. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) Might 11, 2020

Captain’s Log Stardate 54: As we start a brand new week it’s unhappy to listen to in regards to the passing of Jerry Stiller; a comedic genius, fellow actor & buddy. He shall be missed. Condolences to his household. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) Might 11, 2020