Ben Stiller Pays Loving Tribute After His Tropic Thunder, Longtime Partner Stuart Cornfeld Dies At 67

Ben Stiller’s longtime producing accomplice Stuart Cornfeld, who helped him produce initiatives like Tropic Thunder, has died on the age of 67. Ben Stiller not too long ago paid tribute to his buddy Stuart Cornfeld, saying the world might be much less higher with out him. After all, he is had an extended profession within the movie business and contributed to quite a lot of iconic initiatives.
Ben Stiller posted on social media that buddy Stuart Cornfeld was “humorous, good, gifted and funky as an individual will get.” Stuart Cornfeld beloved films and due to this fact the late producer’s buddy Stiller inspired everybody to go IMDd him to see what he had created all through his profession. You possibly can try Ben Stiller’s full assertion under.
Based on IMDb, Stuart Cornfeld, certainly, had an extended and profitable producing profession. From early acclaimed 80s movies like The Elephant Man and The Fly to Ben Stiller’s hilarious comedies like Zoolander and Dodgeball, Stuart Cornfeld had a significant hand in creating all of them.
After all, Ben Stiller and Stuart Cornfeld have been notable companions on the comedy Tropic Thunder, bringing characters like Tom Cruise’s Les Grossman to life. At one time, Ben Stiller and Stuart Cornfeld even secured the rights to Les Grossman spin-off. Although, as of at this time, there hasn’t been a lot information on that entrance.
After Ben Stiller posted his tribute on social media, a bunch of different celebrities responded, sharing their heart-felt condolences and their very own experiences with Stuart Cornfeld. Paul Scheer, a comic that not too long ago acted as a decide on Netflix’s Nailed It, mentioned Stuart Cornfeld was one of many funniest guys he’s ever met. Test it out:
Seth Inexperienced, who made a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in Shazam!, mentioned Stuart Cornfeld was a superb gentleman and taught him so much about producing and work ethic. Test it out:
Whereas he’s primarily recognized for being a producer, Stuart Cornfeld additionally acted in smaller roles in films like Quick Occasions at Ridgemont Excessive, Outdated Faculty, and The Secret Lifetime of Walter Mitty. Followers of Quick Occasions will acknowledge Stuart Cornfeld because the “Pirate King” at Captain Hook’s Fish and Chips.
It’s an understatement to say Ben Stiller has skilled numerous loss this yr. On prime of shedding his good buddy and producing accomplice Stuart Cornfeld, he additionally not too long ago misplaced his father and fellow actor and comic Jerry Stiller. Jerry Stiller died on the age of 92 and left behind a powerful legacy in Hollywood, showing in lots of hit comedies, like Seinfeld and Zoolander.
Ben Stiller additionally paid tribute to his father after his passing, saying he was a terrific dad and grandfather and a devoted husband to his spouse Anne for 62 years. Afterward, Ben Stiller acquired an outpouring of help from the group with many celebrities additionally giving their condolences.
Stuart Cornfeld is survived by his ex-wife, Johanna Went, and sisters Lois and Ellen.
