Ben Stiller, Tiffany Haddish to Appear at Holocaust Museum LA Benefit

Ben Stiller was only a child when he met a niece of Henry Winkler at college.

When she came upon he was a fan of The Fonz, Winkler’s iconic “Completely happy Days” character, she provided to get Stiller an autograph.

“I bought this image despatched to me and it was The Fonz and it mentioned, ‘Hey, Ben, one man’s ceiling is one other man’s ground—Henry “The Fonz” Winkler,’” Stiller recollects in an unique clip from the upcoming Holocaust Museum L.A.’s digital 45 Minutes of Inspiration profit.

Years later, Stiller bought the prospect to ask Winkler if the autograph was actual. “Henry sends me again a observe instantly saying, ‘It was not my signature,’” Stiller says. “In fact, I had to rethink the final 40 years of my life, however then he mentioned, ‘I’ll ship you an actual one.’”

Inside two days, Stiller obtained a framed picture of Winkler as The Fonz in addition to a present one together with his canines. Each images are signed. “That is my prized possession,” Stiller says.

Stiller used the story to illustrate one of many themes of the profit: to rejoice life. “I’m celebrating the love and generosity of heroes of ours that we get the prospect to truly join with and discover out they’re even higher in actual life, individuals like Henry Winkler,” he says. “That’s one thing to rejoice in life. For me, studying how to rejoice the second and simply being pleased with what I’ve bought and the place I’m has been one thing I’ve gotten type of higher at.”

As well as to Stiller and Winkler, the lineup for the profit contains Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish, Jack Black, Josh Gad, Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, Mayim Bialik, Morgan Freeman and L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The occasion, hosted by Melissa Rivers, streams on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 5:45 p.m. PT on holocaustmuseumla.org.

Proceeds profit the museum’s teaching programs.