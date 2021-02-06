Ben Stiller to Direct Adaptation of Rachel Maddow’s ‘Bag Man’ Podcast

Ben Stiller is ready to direct “Bag Man,” a big-screen adaptation of Rachel Maddow’s hit podcast. The movie is being developed at Focus Options.

As well as to directing duties, Stiller can also be co-writing the script with Adam Perlman and Mike Yarvitz. The latter government produced the podcast, which debuted in 2018, and later penned the guide with Maddow.

The forged has not been introduced.

Based mostly on one of essentially the most brazen political bribery scandals in American Historical past, “Bag Man” facilities on the 1973 political scandal surrounding Richard Nixon’s vp Spiro Agnew, who quietly ran a bribery and extortion ring whereas no one was paying consideration. The inconceivable story asks: Is it attainable for an American Vice President to perform a legal enterprise contained in the White Home and have no one keep in mind?

Maddow’s podcast went again 45 years to delve right into a story, one stuffed with intrigue, corruption and mysterious envelopes of money displaying up on the White Home, to uncover a narrative that’s hardly remembered right now. The guide, titled “Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cowl-up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Criminal within the White Home,” was revealed in December 2020.

Maddow is government producing the movie with Nicky Weinstock, Michael Worth, Erin David and Andrew Singer. Stiller is serving as a producer with Lorne Michaels, Yarvitz and Josh McLaughlin.

Stiller not too long ago directed the Showtime restricted collection “Escape at Dannemora,” which fielded Emmy nominations for stars Benicio del Toro, Patricia Arquette and Paul Dano. He’s additionally helming the upcoming movie “London” — starring Oscar Isaac — for Lionsgate.

Perlman’s resume consists of writing for TV exhibits comparable to “Billions,” “The Good Spouse” and “The Newsroom.”

Stiller is repped by WME and three Arts Leisure. Perlman is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Leisure Companions.