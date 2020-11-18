Ben Watkins Lifeless: ‘MasterChef Junior’ Contestant Was 14

“MasterChef Junior” contestant Ben Watkins died of most cancers on Monday on the Lurie Kids’s Hospital of Chicago. He was 14.

Watkins’ uncle and grandmother introduced his dying in a press release on a GoFundMe web page titled “#Love4Ben” that was initially created in 2017 to assist his schooling following his mother and father’ dying. “After shedding each of his mother and father in September 2017, we now have marveled at Ben’s energy, braveness and love for all times,” the assertion reads. “He by no means, ever complained. Ben was and can at all times be the strongest particular person we all know.”

The assertion continued, with Watkins’ household thanking the Indiana neighborhood for its assist: “When Ben’s uncommon sickness was shared with the world, he was so heartened by the outpouring of affection he acquired from each nook of the globe — particularly right here in his hometown of Gary, Indiana. We can’t thank this neighborhood sufficient for holding our household up in prayer and for all that you just’ve finished. Ben suffered greater than his share in his fourteen years on this Earth, however we take solace in that his struggling is lastly over and in that, ultimately, Ben knew he was liked by so many.”

Watkins was recognized with a uncommon type of most cancers, angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma, a comfortable tissue tumor mostly occurring in youngsters and younger adults, and died after present process remedy for 18 months.

In 2018, the aspiring chef competed within the sixth season of Gordon Ramsay’s “MasterChef Junior,” when he was 11 years previous. Among the many 40 contestants from the season, Watkins was a part of the highest 24 who competed for the successful title. He positioned within the high 18.

Rising up in Indiana, Watkins spent his free time cooking at his household restaurant, Massive Ben’s Bodacious BBQ and Delicatessen, till he misplaced each his mother and father, Leila Edwards and Mike Watkins, in a murder-suicide, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. The restaurant closed the month his mother and father died.

That yr, the Miller Seashore neighborhood, the neighborhood in Gary, Ind., the place Ben lived, rallied across the then 13-year-old, elevating greater than $30,000 by way of the GoFundMe to assist his goals within the culinary arts and engineering.