Ben Whishaw narrates Maurice by E.M. Forster as Audible audiobook

The pivotal novel Maurice by E.M. Forster has been launched as an Audible audiobook adaptation immediately, narrated by multi-award profitable actor Ben Whishaw.

The story follows Maurice, a younger man in love grappling together with his sexuality at first of the 20th century. Through the interval through which the novel is ready, there may be not solely excessive prejudice in the direction of similar intercourse relationships in English society, however even legal guidelines in opposition to them.

Though now a major LGBT+ novel, Maurice was not initially printed till after the writer’s demise. Written between 1913 and 1914, the novel’s launch confronted the identical actual world prejudices as the titular character and E.M. Forster saved the manuscript secret.

Maurice was lastly printed posthumously in 1971, greater than half a century after it was initially written.

Now the story has been dropped at life as an audiobook by A Very English Scandal and James Bond star Ben Whishaw.



Whishaw described the novel as a, “passionate and poignant story,” and one which “serves as a hopeful plea from one other period, a cheerful reminder that queer love isn’t doomed to fail regardless of what we could be instructed.”

