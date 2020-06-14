Ben Whishaw to Star in BBC Two, AMC Series ‘This Is Going to Harm’ – Variety

Ben Whishaw has signed on for the lead position of the upcoming BBC Two-AMC co-production “This Is Going to Harm,” primarily based on the Adam Kay memoir of the identical title. As well as, Lucy Forbes has signed on to the sequence because the lead director and producer.

Whishaw is about to play the fictional model of Kay, who’s working his manner by means of the ranks of hospital hierarchy – junior sufficient to endure the crippling hours, however senior sufficient to face a continuing barrage of terrifying tasks. The sequence sees him clinging to his private life as he’s more and more overwhelmed by stresses at work: the 97-hour weeks, the life and loss of life choices, and all of the whereas realizing the hospital parking meter is incomes greater than him.

Whishaw gained a Golden Globe and an Emmy for his position in the sequence “A Very English Scandal,” in which he starred alongside Hugh Grant. He’s additionally set to seem in the upcoming fourth season of “Fargo,” the premiere of which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the movie facet, he’s identified for lending his voice to the title character in the 2 “Paddington” movies in addition to his position as Q in the Daniel Craig James Bond movies.

He’s repped CAA in the U.S., Hamilton Hodell in the U.Ok., and Peikoff Mahan.

Kay is adapting his e book for the display screen and can function government producer. The present was commissioned by Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama. Naomi de Pear will government produce together with Jane Featherstone for SISTER, James Farrell for Horrible Productions, Mona Qureshi for BBC Two, and Kristin Jones and Dan McDermott for AMC. Holly Pullinger will produce together with Forbes, with Forbes additionally directing the primary 4 episodes. Dan Isaacs and Phil Sequeira brokered the cope with AMC. SISTER will produce the sequence in affiliation with Kay’s Horrible Productions. AMC is on board as co-producer. The worldwide distribution will likely be dealt with by BBC Studios.

“I’m proud to be part of this thrilling adaptation of Adam Kay’s terrific e book ‘That is Going to Harm,’ primarily based on his experiences working in the NHS,”: Whishaw mentioned. “It’s an trustworthy, hilarious, heart-breaking take a look at the good establishment and the military of unsung heroes who work there below probably the most demanding situations. The Covid-19 disaster has now shed much more mild on their nice work and underlines the need to assist the NHS and its employees. I look ahead to telling this story with director Lucy Forbes and the good workforce at SISTER to carry Adam’s phrases to life and I’m actually grateful to be part of it.”