Benedetto was the protagonist of the controversies in Deportivo Cali-Boca: the kick that deserved to be red and a penalty that the referee did not buy

Darío Benedetto is reprimanded after connecting a strong kick that deserved the red (REUTERS / Luisa Gonzalez)

Boca Juniors debuted in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores with a tough loss to Deportivo Cali in Colombia. The match was won by the locals 2-0 with goals from Guillermo Burdisso and Jhon Vásquez.

As for the controversies, Darío Benedetto was the great protagonist for two actions at the end of the first half that were discussed on both sides. The first, for a kick that should have been sanctioned with a red card and the second, for a possible penalty that he simulated and was right not to validate.

It is worth remembering that during the group stage of the Copa Libertadores there is no VAR and the use of technology will only begin to be used after the round of 16. For this reason, Darius Benedetto continued playing despite the tremendous kick he put in and that the referee only sanctioned with a yellow card.

The Venezuelan Judge Jesús Valenzuela made a big mistake because the action deserved a direct red for the Boca Juniors striker for the use of excessive force, ignoring the physique of the man from Deportivo Cali.

Regarding the following action highly demanded by the side xeneize, in this case the referee was correct because it was not a penalty against Darío Benedetto from local goalkeeper Guillermo De Amores.

In the repetition of the play it is seen how the away striker is the one who initiates contact with the goalkeeper, who ends up knocking him down with his body, but not before touching the ball and sending it to the corner.

Even with several casualties due to suspensions (Sebastián Villa, Marcos Rojo) and injuries (Carlos Izquierdoz, Guillermo Fernández), Boca Juniors once again offered a pale image against a limited but orderly rival who realized his chances of victory in the second stage. And so it was that the team led by Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudamel tilted the balance in his favor, with the goals of the Argentine Guillermo Burdisso (St. 26m.) and Jhon Vásquez (St. 34m.).

The Colombian Jorman Campuzano was not fine in the distribution and it was difficult for him to become an axis in the recovery. A) Yes, the cast xeneize seemed to miss the injured Guillermo Pol Fernández, a key piece in that of being the first pass for the clear exit. This was a clear blow for Battaglia’s team, which will now seek change face next week to Always Readyon Tuesday 12, at the Bombonera.

Precisely, the Bolivian team prevailed tonight at the Hernando Siles stadium in La Paz to Corinthians of Brazil, also by 2-0. The goals were the work of Argentine Marcos Riquelme (former Olimpo de Bahía Blanca), at 8m. of the first half, through a penalty kick; and Rodrigo Ramallo, at the minute of the second stage.

