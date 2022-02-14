Benedetto’s dream return to Boca Juniors: Cristiano Ronaldo-style header, celebration with “little tongue” and emotion in his box

Boca Juniors tied with Colón de Santa Fe in the Bombonerain the debut of the League Cup. The author of the only xeneize goal was Darío Benedetto, who thus had his dream return to the club of his loves. El Pipa converted a header in the 23rd minute, after a precise cross from the left by Sebastián Villa. In this way, the 31-year-old striker converted again with the xeneize shirt after almost three years. The last goal was on April 25, 2019, against Deportes Tolima for the Copa Libertadores.

Although the move was born from the left with a great individual action by Villa, who sent a precise cross to the heart of the area, Benedetto’s technical gesture was what really caught the attention, especially on social networks where they compared his jump to hit an unassailable frentazo with the classic goals by Cristiano Ronaldo. Pipa anticipated his rival and remained suspended in the air until he hit a shocking headbutt.

The jump to Cristiano Ronaldo with which Pipa Benedetto headed the opening of the scoring against Colón de Santa on his return to Boca Juniors (Photobaires)

Fate wanted his first goal since his return to Boca Juniors to be in front of the fans, who chanted his name since the voice of the stadium announced it among the headlines. Pipa, who received the most applause of the night, returned the gesture with greetings and a sparkle in his eyes when he stepped onto the playing field of the Bombonera. In his career with his mouth full of goals, Benedetto did it with the classic “little tongue”, the one that always characterized him throughout his career and that also brought him headaches after the final in Madrid against River Plate.

This mattered little to the footballer born in Berazategui, who continued to celebrate goals in his own way. While the Bombonera literally fell, the transmission captured the emotion that reigned in the box where his wife, his son and other relatives and friends were. All, in their own way, exploded with the goal of Pipa, who was very active during the game. Benedetto did not fit in the position of nine, but pivoted and even collaborated a lot in defense, by clearing different aerial shipments from Colón de Santa Fe.

This is how Benedetto celebrated the great goal against Colón, the first since his return to Boca Juniors

Fernando Echenique’s whistle marked the end of the first half and the TV cameras stayed with the local scorer, who on his way to the locker room gave several instructions to his teammates. Pipa Benedetto returned with everything and fulfilled. Not only with his promise to wear the shirt of his dreams, but with the goal against a very tough rival that he played in the debut of the La Liga Cup, candidate, and current champion of the contest, such as Colón de Santa Fe. .

In the complement, the Xeneize controlled the match, the Sabalero went out more in search of the tie that he ended up achieving through former River Lucas Beltrán and Benedetto had to sacrifice more than he should. Despite this, at the time of the change, fifteen minutes from the end, the Bombonera gave him a standing ovation. In his place came the youth, and also Boca Juniors scorer, Luis Vázquez.

The word of Pipa Benedetto after the match:

“Nothing changed, everything is still intact. The affection of the people is beautiful”.

“I did not see the goal, nor where it entered. I was lucky that he hit Colon’s defender, he went up a little bit and came down with a bang. The important thing is that I was able to come back”.

“The important thing is that it came back, no matter how. A shame about the result, we couldn’t win, but I’m happy individually”.

“Physically I feel very good, with food you are becoming professional. I am 31 years old and have a lot of things to learn, I feel like a young man of 25. I feel very good”.

“The field was difficult, it was obvious that Colón was going to go looking for a tie at the end. An unlucky play in a center, are things that we have to correct in the week. We have to think about winning and gaining confidence”.

“The people deserved to start this from the premises in their cacncha. Regardless of how it was (the field of play), over time it will improve. More than anything it was for the people so that we play the first game here”.

“We’re on the right track, with things to correct obviously.”

KEEP READING:

The best commercials that were seen at halftime of Super Bowl LVI

The unknown fanaticism of Diego Maradona for the NFL: the two quarterbacks he idolized and the detail he watched from the games

Tense crossover between Mechi Margalot and her partner on the field of play during the broadcast of Las Leonas-Belgium

Dramatic scene at the Winter Olympics: an athlete collapsed after crossing the finish line