General News

Benedictine nuns release Gregorian chants to help ease coronavirus isolation

April 9, 2020
1 Min Read




44 minutes in the past
Information Articles

French order opens abbey doorways to allow what could be an important recording enterprise ever

  • Coronavirus – latest updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

A monastery of Benedictine nuns dwelling in seclusion in southern France has opened its doorways to allow recordings of its Gregorian chants to be made to be had to the outside worldwide.

In what is assumed to be an important recording enterprise ever carried out, america musician John Anderson adopted the 45-strong order for three years. He put in microphones inside the abbey church of Notre-Dame de Fidélité de Jouques shut to Aix-en-Provence in southern France and captured the nuns singing their eight day-to-day “workplaces”. The end result’s tons of of chants, the entire Gregorian repertoire, about 7,000 hours prolonged.

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment