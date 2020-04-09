Benedictine nuns release Gregorian chants to help ease coronavirus isolation

French order opens abbey doorways to allow what could be an important recording enterprise ever

A monastery of Benedictine nuns dwelling in seclusion in southern France has opened its doorways to allow recordings of its Gregorian chants to be made to be had to the outside worldwide.

In what is assumed to be an important recording enterprise ever carried out, america musician John Anderson adopted the 45-strong order for three years. He put in microphones inside the abbey church of Notre-Dame de Fidélité de Jouques shut to Aix-en-Provence in southern France and captured the nuns singing their eight day-to-day “workplaces”. The end result’s tons of of chants, the entire Gregorian repertoire, about 7,000 hours prolonged.

