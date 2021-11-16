Benefit from next-generation solution with this rock bottom 4K track; get forward of Black Friday and get it for 299 euros in PcComponentes

A brand new version is coming from the well known Black Friday buying groceries birthday celebration. However in what comes, we’re discovering probably the most fascinating gives with which to take house gaming merchandise whilst saving a excellent quantity of euros.

This MSI gaming track is a great instance. And for simply 300 euros we will get a type that may let us take advantage of the most recent era {hardware}. In particular, it has a worth of 299 euros in PcComponentes, its ancient minimal and no longer unhealthy if we take note what it gives.

Se trata del MSI Optix MAG321CURV, a track with very good scores via consumers and contours that, as we are saying, are designed to make the most of the most recent era video games with an ideal gaming revel in.





MSI Optix MAG321CURV – 31.5 “UHD 60Hz Curved Gaming Observe (3840 x 2160p, 16: 9 ratio, VA Panel, 1500R curved display, 4ms reaction, 300nits brightness, Antiglare) Black

In particular, this MSI mounts a 31.5-inch panel with VA era (with its excellent viewing angles and outstanding distinction). It’s curved and contains a “vintage” facet ratio of 16: 9. However the place it stands proud maximum is within the solution segment, since it’s an Extremely HD 4K (3840 x 2160p).

In fact, when it comes to the refresh price, it stays at 60 Hz; Finally, greater than sufficient for many customers, since keeping up strong charges of frames consistent with 2d above 60 at 4K manner having some of the best possible and most up-to-date graphics in the marketplace, one thing truly sophisticated these days. The reaction time, in the meantime, is 4 milliseconds.

After all, additionally contains RGB backlighting, HDR and ports and connections of a wide variety: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB Sort A and C or even a headphone jack.