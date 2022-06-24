Benfica announced an agreement with River Plate for Enzo Fernández and published the figures of the operation

Enzo Fernández will continue his career at Benfica in Portugal (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

“Sport Lisboa e Benfica – Futebol, SAD (“Benfica SAD”) reports that it has reached an agreement with River Plate to the acquisition of sports rights and 75% of the economic rights of the player Enzo Fernández, for an amount of €10,000,000 (ten million euros), to which a variable amount of €8,000,000 (eight million euros) may be added. of euros)”, reported the Portuguese club through an official statement. That is, the Millionaire could receive almost 19 million dollars if all the annexes indicated in the contract are completed.

In this way, the Eagles They are one step away from finalizing the landing of the 21-year-old midfielder, who is one of the main figures in Marcelo Gallardo’s team and was closely followed by clubs like Milan and Wolverhampton, among others. He will sign a five-year contract.

Benfica’s statement on the principle of agreement with River Plate by Enzo Fernández

Although the statement does not clarify when he will join the Portuguese squad, the The footballer’s intention is to continue in the Millionaire to face the Copa Libertadores. Those of Núñez will meet in the round of 16 against Vélez, entity that added the Uruguayan Diego Godín and that is close to closing the arrival of Walter Bou from Defense and Justice. However, the Europeans will seek to convince him to land in this transfer window.

After the important sales of the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez (75 million euros to Liverpool) and the Brazilian Everton (13.5 million to Flamengo), Benfica did not hesitate to come out strong in the transfer market to close as soon as possible to the Argentine midfielder, who so far this year has played 25 games with the red band crossed on his chest, in which he scored 10 goals and provided 6 assists. Those commanded by the German Roger Schmidt have already signed forwards Petar Musa and David Neres and defenders Alexander Bah and Mihailo Ristic.

Although they are the winningest team in the history of the Primeira Liga, They have been three seasons without being able to shout champion in the local tournament. After placing third in this year’s standings, the Benfica will be present in the Champions League from the third round with the obligation to win two keys to be able to make the jump to the group stage. They have in their ranks the Argentine defender Nicolás Otamendi, one of the benchmarks of the Argentine team.

This signing began to take shape a few weeks ago, when the sports director of the Da Luz entity, Rui Pedro Braz, met with the representative and the footballer to express his interest and show him that he will be an important part of the new project that is being developed. in the club. The newspaper Recordfor his part, adds that a key player in this story was Enzo Pérez, who knew how to shine in the Portuguese institution when he joined from Estudiantes de La Plata.

